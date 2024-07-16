Home / News

Kaspersky Lab to Shut Down U.S. Operations Amid Federal Ban

By CircleID Reporter

Russian cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab has announced the closure of its U.S. division, resulting in layoffs for its U.S.-based employees. The decision follows a recent U.S. Commerce Department ban on the sale of Kaspersky software, effective from July 20, due to national security concerns.

The ban stems from an investigation that concluded Kaspersky software could potentially be used by the Russian government for espionage or sabotage. This concern aligns with a 2017 directive from the Department of Homeland Security, which banned the use of Kaspersky products in federal agencies, and a subsequent 2018 Defense Authorization Act amendment prohibiting their use in military systems. The recent Commerce Department ban extends these restrictions to commercial systems, effectively ending Kaspersky’s U.S. business.

Ggeopolitical tensions: Kaspersky has criticized the ban, attributing it to geopolitical tensions rather than a thorough assessment of their software’s integrity. Despite initially planning to contest the ban legally, Kaspersky has opted to wind down its U.S. operations, impacting fewer than 50 employees. Severance packages are being provided, though details remain undisclosed.

The Commerce Department’s investigation did not provide specific instances of misuse but cited the potential for the Russian government to leverage Kaspersky’s software for malicious activities. This precautionary measure aims to protect U.S. critical infrastructure and personal data from potential threats. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo emphasized the risk posed by software from companies in adversarial nations, urging Americans to discontinue the use of Kaspersky products.

Additionally, the ban restricts Kaspersky from updating existing software in the U.S. after September 29, potentially diminishing its effectiveness. The Commerce Department has also placed three Kaspersky entities on its trade-restriction list, further isolating the company from U.S. suppliers.

Market loss implications: Kaspersky’s U.S. market accounted for nearly 10% of its global revenue, with over a million endpoints in the country. The firm’s software will become obsolete without updates, compelling users to switch to alternative cybersecurity solutions. Despite the ban, Raimondo assured us that continued use of Kaspersky products would not incur legal penalties, though she strongly advised against it for security reasons.

By CircleID Reporter

CircleID’s internal staff reporting on news tips and developing stories. Do you have information the professional Internet community should be aware of? Contact us.

Visit Page

Filed Under

Comments

Comment Title:

  Notify me of follow-up comments

We encourage you to post comments and engage in discussions that advance this post through relevant opinion, anecdotes, links and data. If you see a comment that you believe is irrelevant or inappropriate, you can report it using the link at the end of each comment. Views expressed in the comments do not represent those of CircleID. For more information on our comment policy, see Codes of Conduct.

CircleID Newsletter The Weekly Wrap

More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

VINTON CERF
Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Related

Topics

IPv4 Markets

Sponsored byIPv4.Global

Brand Protection

Sponsored byCSC

DNS

Sponsored byDNIB.com

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

Threat Intelligence

Sponsored byWhoisXML API

New TLDs

Sponsored byRadix

View All Topics