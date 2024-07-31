Home / News

China Proposes Cyberspace IDs to Simplify Online Identity Verification

By CircleID Reporter

The Chinese government is considering a new system allowing citizens to use cyberspace IDs instead of providing personal information to internet service providers. A draft document released by the Ministry of Public Security and the Cyberspace Administration of China outlines this plan, aiming to safeguard personal data and streamline online identity verification.

Cyberspace IDs will come in two formats: a combination of letters and numbers or an online credential, both linked to an individual’s real identity without revealing plaintext information. The government plans to establish a national platform for the authentication and issuance of these IDs, which citizens can voluntarily apply for.

The initiative seeks to minimize the collection and retention of personal information by internet service providers. The draft specifies how cyberspace IDs can be used for identity verification online and details the application process, necessary identity documents, and data security obligations. The proposed system adheres to the principle of collecting only the minimum necessary personal information, ensuring transparency, and protecting user data.

However, some experts express concerns over potential government overreach and the centralization of personal data. Critics argue that while the system aims to protect privacy, it could also lead to increased state surveillance and control over citizens’ online activities.

