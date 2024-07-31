Rising Ransomware Threats and a Record-Breaking $75M Payout

A recent report has revealed an alarming trend in ransomware attacks and a staggering $75 million ransom payout. The report by Zscaler ThreatLabz team indicates a 17.8% increase in ransomware attacks.

According to the report, ransomware attacks have become increasingly sophisticated, targeting not just organizations but also the families of corporate executives to force payments. Despite significant law enforcement operations such as “Operation Endgame” and “Operation Duck Hunt” aimed at dismantling ransomware networks, many groups continue to thrive, quickly reorganizing and launching new attacks.

Key findings from the report highlight a 57.8% increase in companies extorted via malicious data leak sites, despite numerous criminal arrests and infrastructure seizures. The report also notes a rise in voice-based social engineering attacks, a method favored by groups like Scattered Spider and Qakbot. Additionally, the exploitation of vulnerabilities remains a primary attack vector, underscoring the importance of timely patching and robust vulnerability management.

Sector-specific data reveals that manufacturing, healthcare, and technology were the most targeted industries from April 2023 to April 2024. Notably, the energy sector saw a dramatic 527.27% increase in ransomware attacks. Geographically, the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, and France were the most affected countries.

The report also identifies 19 new ransomware families, bringing the total tracked to 391 over the past decade. Among these, one group was responsible for the record-breaking $75 million ransom payment. ThreatLabz warns that the strategies employed by this group are likely to be adopted by others, posing significant risks to businesses in the coming years.