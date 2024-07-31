Home / News

Rising Ransomware Threats and a Record-Breaking $75M Payout

By CircleID Reporter

A recent report has revealed an alarming trend in ransomware attacks and a staggering $75 million ransom payout. The report by Zscaler ThreatLabz team indicates a 17.8% increase in ransomware attacks.

According to the report, ransomware attacks have become increasingly sophisticated, targeting not just organizations but also the families of corporate executives to force payments. Despite significant law enforcement operations such as “Operation Endgame” and “Operation Duck Hunt” aimed at dismantling ransomware networks, many groups continue to thrive, quickly reorganizing and launching new attacks.

Key findings from the report highlight a 57.8% increase in companies extorted via malicious data leak sites, despite numerous criminal arrests and infrastructure seizures. The report also notes a rise in voice-based social engineering attacks, a method favored by groups like Scattered Spider and Qakbot. Additionally, the exploitation of vulnerabilities remains a primary attack vector, underscoring the importance of timely patching and robust vulnerability management.

Sector-specific data reveals that manufacturing, healthcare, and technology were the most targeted industries from April 2023 to April 2024. Notably, the energy sector saw a dramatic 527.27% increase in ransomware attacks. Geographically, the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, and France were the most affected countries.

The report also identifies 19 new ransomware families, bringing the total tracked to 391 over the past decade. Among these, one group was responsible for the record-breaking $75 million ransom payment. ThreatLabz warns that the strategies employed by this group are likely to be adopted by others, posing significant risks to businesses in the coming years.

By CircleID Reporter

CircleID’s internal staff reporting on news tips and developing stories. Do you have information the professional Internet community should be aware of? Contact us.

Visit Page

Filed Under

Comments

Comment Title:

  Notify me of follow-up comments

We encourage you to post comments and engage in discussions that advance this post through relevant opinion, anecdotes, links and data. If you see a comment that you believe is irrelevant or inappropriate, you can report it using the link at the end of each comment. Views expressed in the comments do not represent those of CircleID. For more information on our comment policy, see Codes of Conduct.

CircleID Newsletter The Weekly Wrap

More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

VINTON CERF
Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Related

Topics

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

Threat Intelligence

Sponsored byWhoisXML API

IPv4 Markets

Sponsored byIPv4.Global

New TLDs

Sponsored byRadix

DNS

Sponsored byDNIB.com

Brand Protection

Sponsored byCSC

View All Topics