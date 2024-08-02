eco Provides Recommendations for the Effective Use of ICANN’s Registration Data Request Services (RDRS)

The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) is offering a new and free service for requesting registration data in connection with generic top-level domains (gTLDs). The Registration Data Request Service (RDRS) can be used to request non-public data linked to a gTLD, such as names of contact persons, addresses or email addresses.

The success rate of the request is directly related to the quality and completeness of the information provided in the RDRS. eco has summarised recommendations for the effective use of the RDRS in a new guide to optimize the quality of a request. In addition to general tips, this includes information on accelerated procedures and emergencies.

Download the guide to effective use of the RDRS here.

As part of the Names and Numbers Forum, eco regularly organizes events and publishes articles on topics relating to the domain industry. In April, for example, the Association of the Internet Industry organized a webinar on querying WHOIS data in connection with the RDRS. Among other things, the functionality of the service, best practices and lessons learnt to date were discussed.

The entire webinar can be viewed below: