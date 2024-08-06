Home / Industry

eco Launches Survey on the Adoption of DNSSEC

By eco  (Sponsored Post) Association of the Internet Industry
  • August 06, 2024
  • Views: 95

Domain Name System Security Extensions (DNSSEC) are security protocol extensions for the Domain Name System (DNS), designed to ensure the integrity and authenticity of DNS data. The eco Email Competence Group, Anti-Abuse Competence Group and Names & Numbers are calling for the rapid and widespread introduction and use of DNSSEC, as the extensions offer numerous advantages, such as:

  • Protection against DNS cache poisoning
  • Protection against fake DNS responses
  • Prevention of Man-in-the-Middle attacks
  • Increased trust and reliability on the Internet
  • Enabling further security protocols such as DANE (DNS-based Authentication of Named Entities)

Patrick Koetter, Head of the eco Anti-Abuse and Email Competence Groups says: “Only with DNSSEC can you really trust the responses from the DNS and then act accordingly. The traditional DNS alone cannot do this. Every day, far-reaching and costly decisions are made based on DNS responses, such as in online banking or when buying and paying for goods. The DNS information must be correspondingly trustworthy for users, which is ensured by DNSSEC.”

Thomas Rickert, eco Director Names & Numbers, adds: “DNSSEC can be implemented easily and securely. The concerns expressed after the introduction of DNSSEC, such as the difficulty of implementation and increased support efforts, are either unfounded or no longer applicable. There is no longer any reason not to implement it and raise the security level in DNS.”

An eco survey is currently being conducted to determine which hurdles are still preventing companies from introducing and using DNSSEC across the board. The Competence Groups aim to find out how to help companies that are still hesitant.

Participate in the survey now (duration approx. 2 minutes):
https://topdns.eco.de/dnssec-survey/

By eco, Association of the Internet Industry

With over 1,100 member companies, eco is the largest Internet industry association in Europe. Since 1995 eco has played a decisive role in shaping the Internet, fostering new technologies, forming framework conditions, and representing the interests of members in politics and international committees.

Visit Page

Filed Under

Comments

Commenting is not available in this channel entry.
CircleID Newsletter The Weekly Wrap

More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

VINTON CERF
Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Related

Topics

Brand Protection

Sponsored byCSC

New TLDs

Sponsored byRadix

DNS

Sponsored byDNIB.com

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

IPv4 Markets

Sponsored byIPv4.Global

Threat Intelligence

Sponsored byWhoisXML API

View All Topics