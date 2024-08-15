Home / News

CENTR Announces Public Release of the Code for Its Domain Crawler Project

By CircleID Reporter
  • August 15, 2024, 12:12 pm PDT
CENTR, the association overseeing European country code top-level domain (ccTLD) registries, has announced the public release of its Domain Crawler Project code. This open-source initiative is designed to systematically gather and analyze data on new domain registrations, with the goal of enhancing transparency and fostering innovation across the European domain landscape.

The decision to make the Domain Crawler code openly available is part of CENTR’s broader commitment to open-source principles and knowledge sharing. By providing this resource, CENTR aims to encourage collaboration among registries, registrars, and other stakeholders within the domain community. “We believe that by providing access to the code, we can foster greater innovation and cooperation,” said Patrick Myles, Data Analyst at CENTR.

Developers and researchers are invited to explore and contribute to the project via CENTR’s GitHub repository. The association encourages feedback and inquiries, highlighting its ongoing efforts to support the domain community with tools that drive progress and enhance understanding of the domain name ecosystem. Interested parties can access the code and find more details at CENTR’s GitHub.

