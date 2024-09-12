Home / News

Brazil Enforces Fines for VPN Use to Access Elon Musk’s Platform X

By CircleID Reporter
  • September 12, 2024, 9:09 am PDT
  • Views: 859
  • Add Comment
The Supreme Federal Court Palace on Praça dos Três Poderes

As of September 6, Brazilians caught using VPNs to access Elon Musk’s social media platform X will face fines of up to 50,000 reais ($8,943.74) per day, despite false claims online suggesting otherwise. The platform was banned on August 30 after failing to comply with Brazil’s legal requirements, including naming a local representative. Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered the fine, and the ruling was upheld unanimously by First Chamber Justices on September 2.

False VPN claims: Contrary to social media posts claiming the ruling was reversed, the ban and the fines remain in effect. These posts falsely suggested a victory for free speech, encouraging users to continue accessing X via VPNs without fear of penalties. However, as of the latest update, these claims are inaccurate.

VPN removal dropped: Initially, Moraes also mandated the removal of VPN apps from Google and Apple stores in Brazil, but that part of the order has since been dropped, while the penalties for VPN use to access X remain enforced. This legal battle highlights tensions between Brazil’s judiciary and tech platforms over compliance with national regulations. Both the August 30 orders and further details are available in Portuguese on Brazil’s Federal Supreme Court website.

The situation underscores the growing importance of digital regulation in Brazil, where the judiciary has taken a firm stance against non-compliant global tech platforms.

By CircleID Reporter

CircleID’s internal staff reporting on news tips and developing stories. Do you have information the professional Internet community should be aware of? Contact us.

Visit Page

Filed Under

Comments

Comment Title:

  Notify me of follow-up comments

We encourage you to post comments and engage in discussions that advance this post through relevant opinion, anecdotes, links and data. If you see a comment that you believe is irrelevant or inappropriate, you can report it using the link at the end of each comment. Views expressed in the comments do not represent those of CircleID. For more information on our comment policy, see Codes of Conduct.

CircleID Newsletter The Weekly Wrap

More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

VINTON CERF
Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Related

Topics

New TLDs

Sponsored byRadix

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

DNS

Sponsored byDNIB.com

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

IPv4 Markets

Sponsored byIPv4.Global

Threat Intelligence

Sponsored byWhoisXML API

Brand Protection

Sponsored byCSC

View All Topics