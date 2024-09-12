Russia Invests $660 Million to Boost Internet Censorship and Block VPNs

Roskomnadzor: Russia’s federal agency for monitoring, controlling, and censoring mass media.

Russia’s Ministry of Digital Development is set to invest nearly 60 billion rubles ($660 million) over the next five years to enhance its internet censorship system, according to a government proposal revealed by Reuters. The Technical Measures to Combat Threats (TSPU) system, controlled by state regulator Roskomnadzor, is designed to monitor and restrict online content in Russia.

The funds will be allocated between 2025 and 2030 for new equipment and software aimed at expanding TSPU’s capabilities.

VPN crackdown: This move comes as part of a broader effort by the Russian government to tighten control over internet content, which escalated following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Moscow has increasingly targeted Virtual Private Networks (VPNs), widely used by Russians to bypass government-imposed web restrictions. According to Stanislav Shakirov from the digital rights group Roskomsvoboda, current censorship efforts have already proven effective, but the new investment is expected to strengthen the system’s ability to block VPN usage.

Digital sovereignty: While much about the TSPU system remains unclear, it is known to consist of government-supplied hardware and software installed in communication networks, as mandated by a 2019 law promoting “digital sovereignty.” The system allows Russia to filter and control web traffic, potentially cutting the country off from the global internet in the future.

The U.S. government, meanwhile, has been discussing tools to help circumvent such censorship with tech companies like Google, Amazon, and Microsoft, reflecting the global implications of Russia’s actions. Roskomnadzor has not commented on the latest proposal.