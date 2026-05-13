A Look Back at the Top 10 Ransomware of 2025

Back in March 2025, we investigated the DNS footprint of what were dubbed 2025’s up and coming ransomware families—RansomHub, LockBit 3.0, Play, Akira, Hunters, Medusa, BlackBasta, Qilin, BianLian, and INC Ransom (aka Lynx). We now looked back at last year’s actual threat landscape and discovered that six of them actually made Picus Security’s top 10 ransomware list—Qilin, Akira, Play, INC Ransom, Lynx, and RansomHub.

Take a look at brief descriptions of the 10 ransomware featured in this report below, along with the links to the reports we obtained lists of network IoCs from below.

RANK RANSOMWARE DESCRIPTION IoC SOURCE DATE PUBLISHED 1 Qilin Also known as “Agenda” and uses advanced techniques, cross-platform variants, and alliances with other major threat groups https://www.trendmicro.com/vinfo… 12/31/25 2 Akira RaaS that emerged in March 2023 that targeted 250+ organizations worldwide https://thedfirreport.com/2025/... 08/07/25 3 Cl0p Often targets the critical infrastructure, financial, and government sectors using encryptionless tactics to steal data and demand ransoms without encrypting files https://theravenfile.com/2025… 11/04/25 4 Play Known for infiltrating companies via exposed RDP servers and exploiting vulnerabilities https://unit42.paloaltonetworks… 05/18/25 5 INC Ransom Known for highly aggressive, rapid, and targeted attacks against enterprises in the healthcare, manufacturing, education, and government sectors primarily in North America and Europe https://www.trendmicro.com/vinfo… 01/15/26 6 SafePay Operates with a centralized non-RaaS model and frequently executes attacks within a 24-hour window using double-extortion tactics https://www.acronis.com/en/tru… 07/08/25 7 Lynx Widely considered a rebranded and more advanced variant of INC Ransom that focuses on double extortion tactics targeting SMBs and large organizations across sectors primarily in the U.S. and the U.K. https://thedfirreport.com/2025/... 11/19/25 8 RansomHub Known for operating as a cartel, it lets affiliates keep up to 90% of the ransom payment, attracting experienced threat actors https://thedfirreport.com/2025/... 07/01/25 9 DragonForce Operates by leasing to affiliates who conduct attacks through double-extortion tactics https://www.acronis.com/en/tru… 11/05/25 10 Babuk2 Suspected to be led by the actor known as “Bjorka,” it uses the notorious Babuk brand to perpetrate extortion through recycled data https://www.rapid7.com/blog/post… 04/02/25

With the aid of the WhoisXML API MCP Server, we extracted domains from the subdomains identified as IoCs and weeded out those that belonged to legitimate entities, did not leave DNS traces behind, and were only accessible via the Dark Web. After that, we were left with 267 network IoCs comprising 28 domains, 236 IP addresses, and three email addresses for our analysis, which led to these discoveries:

One domain identified as an IoC bulk-registered with eight look-alikes

Three domains classified as IoCs likely registered with malicious intent

2,626 unique potential victim IP addresses communicated with 40 distinct IP addresses tagged as IoCs

8,491 email-connected domains, 36 of which were deemed malicious

Nine additional IP addresses, eight of which were dubbed malicious

713 IP-connected domains, 75 of which were named malicious

324 string-connected domains, two of which were categorized as malicious

A sample of the additional artifacts obtained from our analysis is available for download from our website.

Divulging More Discoveries about the Domain IoCs Related to 6 Ransomware

Note that while we collated 29 domains identified as IoCs for analysis for six of the top 10 ransomware, one domain was tagged as an IoC for two ransomware variants.

We began our investigation by scouring the Typosquatting Data Feed for signs of the 28 domains. We discovered that the domain simplerwebs[.]world connected to INC Ransom was bulk-registered with eight look-alikes on 3 January 2025.

Next, we sought to find out if any of the 28 domains were likely registered with malicious intent from the get-go. We discovered that three domains related to Akira were tagged as malicious 15—37 days before they were reported as such on 7 August 2025. Here are more details about them.

DOMAIN IoC FIRST WATCH DATE NUMBER OF DAYS BEFORE THE REPORT DATE 2rxyt9urhq0bgj[.]org 07/01/25 37 ev2sirbd269o5j[.]org 07/09/25 29 ijt0l3i8brit6q[.]org 07/23/25 15

We then queried the 29 domains on WHOIS API and learned that:

They were created between 8 November 2018 and 25 February 2026. Note that the oldest and news domains were both associated with a single ransomware—INC Ransom.

They were administered by 11 registrars.

While six domains did not have registrant countries on record, the remaining 23 were registered in seven countries.

DNS Chronicle API queries for the 28 domains revealed that they recorded 2,728 historical domain-to-IP resolutions over time. Take a look at more information on five domains with the oldest resolution dates below.

RANSOMWARE DOMAIN IoC NUMBER OF DOMAIN-TO-IP RESOLUTIONS DATES SEEN Cl0p in2pay[.]com 229 02/06/17—03/12/26 Cl0p pubstorm[.]com 116 02/06/17—01/25/26 Akira angryipscanner[.]org 114 06/02/17—06/04/25 Cl0p he1p-center[.]com 61 11/04/17—05/06/25 Akira opmanager[.]pro 59 08/24/18—06/16/25

It is interesting to note that the five domains with the oldest resolution dates above were also affiliated with two of the oldest ransomware variants that made the top 10. Cl0p has been around since 2019 while Akira has been active since 2023.

Investigating the IP IoCs Connected to 8 Ransomware

The reports connected to eight of the top 10 ransomware also identified 236 IP addresses as IoCs.

Sample network traffic data from the IASC revealed that 2,626 unique potential victim IP addresses under 166 distinct ASNs communicated with 40 of the IP IoCs between 15 February and 16 March 2026

We then queried the IP addresses on Bulk IP Geolocation Lookup and found out that:

They were geolocated in 33 countries. And it is worth noting that four of the geolocation countries were also named as registrant countries of some of the domains tagged as IoCs.

While 122 IP addresses did not have ISPs on record, the remaining 114 were administered by 39 ISPs.

DNS Chronicle API queries for the IP addresses showed that 160 recorded 25,643 IP-to-domain resolutions over time. Here are more details for five examples.

RANSOMWARE IP IoC NUMBER OF IP-TO-DOMAIN RESOLUTIONS DATES SEEN Cl0p 46[.]161[.]27[.]113 27 02/05/17—10/29/22 INC Ransom 212[.]83[.]137[.]94 650 02/05/17—10/21/25 RansomHub 164[.]138[.]90[.]2 258 02/05/17—08/25/24 Qilin 176[.]113[.]115[.]209 223 11/01/20—01/17/26 Akira 109[.]205[.]195[.]21 172 07/02/25—08/04/25

Interestingly, all of the IP addresses with the oldest resolution dates were connected to the oldest ransomware in the top 10 list—Cl0p.

Evaluating the Email IoCs Associated with 3 Ransomware

We also collated three email addresses affiliated with three ransomware for this study.

Our checks via the WhoisXML API MCP Server revealed that two were worth avoiding all forms of communication with specifically because they contained the names of two notorious ransomware—Qilin and Babuk. They also showed that none of them were used to register any domain, hence they will no longer appear in the next steps of our analysis.

According to our prompt results, for instance, while the email address named as an IoC qilin@exxxxxx[.]im was correctly formatted and not a catch-all, disposable, or free email address, the SMTP check showed it could not currently receive mail, meaning the mailbox may not be active or blocks SMTP verification. Also, while it was not necessarily tagged as malicious, users should note that Qilin is a well-known RaaS group. As such, the username “qilin’ could indicate it belongs to an actor operating in cybercriminal circles likely on or affiliated with the group.

Amassing New Artifacts Affiliated with the Top 10 Ransomware of 2025

For this step, we only focused on the 28 domains and 236 IP addresses identified as IoCs.

First, we queried the domains on WHOIS History API and discovered that 16 had 49 email addresses in their historical WHOIS records. Further scrutiny showed that 12 were public email addresses.

Our Reverse WHOIS API queries for the public email addresses led to the discovery of 8,491 unique email-connected domains after those already tagged as IoCs were filtered out.

This post only contains a snapshot of the full research. Download the complete findings and a sample of the additional artifacts on our website or contact us to discuss your intelligence needs for threat detection and response or other cybersecurity use cases.

Disclaimer: We take a cautionary stance toward threat detection and aim to provide relevant information to help protect against potential dangers. Consequently, it is possible that some entities identified as “threats” or “malicious” may eventually be deemed harmless upon further investigation or changes in context. We strongly recommend conducting supplementary investigations to corroborate the information provided herein.