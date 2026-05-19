Global Domain Activity Trends Seen in Q1 2026

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Domain registration activity remains concentrated across a relatively small number of TLDs, shaping both how new domains are distributed and where potentially malicious activity is more likely to cluster.
To provide more context to the current namespace, WhoisXML API analyzed 26.5+ million NRDs registered between 1 January and 31 March 2026 as recorded in the Newly Registered Domains (NRDs) Data Feed.
Apart from uncovering key domain registration trends focusing on the prevalence of popular gTLD and ccTLD extensions and registrars, our analysis shows that 6.7+ million of the Q1 2026 NRDs were registered with malicious intent from the get-go.
We also took a closer look at 2.7+ billion MX domains and 5.0+ billion NS domains obtained from DNS Database Download to determine the top 5 for both covering the past three months.
Finally, we studied 3.3+ million confirmed malicious domains based on data from the Threat Intelligence Data Feeds to identify the top 5 TLDs in Q1 2026.
Our domain activity trends analysis allowed us uncover the following:
An overview of the key insights from the report is presented below. You may also access the complete Global Domain Activity Report: Q1 2026 here.
In Q1 2026, 26.5+ million NRDs were registered, down 7.4% from the 28.6+ million NRDs seen in Q4 2025.
We learned that 13.9+ million NRDs used the top 5 gTLDs in Q1 2026, while 2.2+ million NRDs sported the top 5 ccTLDs.
We then dissected the data further and discovered that:
|Q1 2026 TOP gTLD
|Q1 2026 gTLD VOLUME
|Q4 2025 gTLD VOLUME
|QoQ RANKING CHANGE
|.com
|10,479,458
|9,707,072
|→ (Unchanged)
|.top
|1,000,527
|1,212,056
|↑ from 4 to 2
|.shop
|938,453
|1,042,209
|↑ from 6 to 3
|.xyz
|791,749
|3,033,998
|↓ from 2 to 4
|.org
|733,219
|670,756
|↑ from 7 to 5
The top 5 ccTLD extensions remained the same from Q4 2025 to Q1 2026 albeit ranking changes for some.
|Q1 2026 TOP ccTLD
|Q1 2026 ccTLD VOLUME
|Q4 2025 ccTLD VOLUME
|QoQ RANKING CHANGE
|.cn
|607,552
|769,406
|→ (Unchanged)
|.uk
|486,710
|415,301
|↑ from 3 to 2
|.ru
|450,594
|440,699
|↓ from 2 to 3
|.br
|334,951
|267,366
|↑ from 5 to 4
|.cc
|329,815
|349,695
|↓ from 4 to 5
Check out more NRD-related trends in the report.
This year, we began to determine how many of the total number of NRDs were likely registered with malicious intent from the get-go.
We learned that the 3.8+ million of the NRDs sporting the top 5 TLDs were likely registered with malicious intent.
We also analyzed the NRDs, specifically those that sported the top 5 NRD TLDs, and quantified the registration volume of those likely created with malicious intent. See the full report for a detailed breakdown.
Our analysis of the top MX and NS domain TLDs revealed that:
Know more about these trends and more in the report.
Finally, we discovered that the total number of confirmed malicious domains sporting the top 5 TLDs dropped by 3.3% from 2.1+ million in Q4 2025 to 2.0+ million in Q1 2026.
Gain more insights about the confirmed malicious domains from the report.
Global Domain Activity Report: Q1 2026 provides high-level insights into the domain registrations and DNS activity worldwide. It hopes to shed light on domain and DNS record preferences and usage patterns that can help inform business and cybersecurity decisions.
Don’t hesitate to download the full report or contact us for more information about accessing domain, DNS, and cyber threat intelligence for your organization.
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