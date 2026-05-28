The DNS Anatomy of the Axios Supply Chain Attack

GTIG uncovered a UN1069 attack targeting the popular NPM package axios on 31 March 2026. They published their in-depth analysis of the threat on 1 April 2026 and in it named three IoCs.

Two other reports on the attack identified IoCs as well. Elastic Security Labs disclosed two on 1 April 2026 and GitHub listed 16 on 31 March 2026.

After removing duplicates, extracting domains from the subdomains, and filtering out legitimate domains aided by the WhoisXML API MCP Server, we ended up with 22 IoCs for our analysis comprising five subdomains, seven domains, and 10 IP addresses.

Our DNS deep dive into the Axios supply chain attack IoCs led to these discoveries:

16 unique client IP addresses that communicated with two of the domain IoCs

Two domain IoCs appeared in two typosquatting groups with 5—12 members each

One domain IoC likely registered with malicious intent 651 days before being confirmed as malicious

32 distinct IP addresses potentially owned by victims that communicated with seven of the IP IoCs

676 email-connected domains

Two additional IP addresses, both confirmed as malicious

58 IP-connected domains, four of which were confirmed as malicious

1,034 string-connected domains, one of which was confirmed as malicious

A sample of the additional artifacts obtained from our analysis is available for download from our website.

Studying the Subdomains Singled Out as Axios Supply Chain Attack IoCs

We kicked our investigation off by looking more closely at five subdomain IoCs and documented our findings below.

SUBDOMAIN IoC WXA MCP SERVER FINDING cloud[.]dnx[.]capital Lacks DNS records, WHOIS data, or web presence, which are red flags especially if used in the financial context in emails, messages, or ads crypto[.]hondchain[.]com Has all the hallmarks of a fraudulent or inactive phishing or scam site deck[.]31ventures[.]info Almost certainly impersonating the legitimate 31VENTURES venture capital firm and combined with being newly registered and full WHOIS privacy, is a textbook setup for either phishing or an investment fraud scheme docsend[.]linkpc[.]net Follows a textbook phishing domain construction—a fake docsend subdomain on a free, anonymous dynamic DNS service known for abuse webhostwatto[.]work[.]gd Not connected to a legitimate business operation, currently inactive, and structured using a fabricated name on a free, anonymous subdomain service

Overall, it is advisable not to click any links containing the five subdomains above as they could be tied to financially motivated or other scams.

Deep Diving into the Domains Disclosed as Axios Supply Chain Attack IoCs

Next, we looked further into the seven domain IoCs.

Sample network traffic data from the IASC revealed that 16 unique client IP addresses under six distinct ASNs communicated with two domain IoCs via 3,025 DNS queries between 31 January and 1 April 2026.

According to our Typosquatting API findings, meanwhile, two domain IoCs appeared in two groups with 5—12 members each between 20 March 2023 and 1 September 2025.

Take a look at more details about the typosquatting domains below.

DOMAIN IoC GROUP NUMBER GROUP MEMBER NUMBER GROUP MEMBERS CREATION DATE 31ventures[.]info 1 5 adventures[.]capetown

h4ventures[.]dev

ad-venture1[.]pl

adventure[.]capetown

31ventures[.]info 08/29/25–09/01/25 starbucls[.]xyz 1 12 starbucls[.]makeup

starbucls[.]autos

starbucls[.]ink

starbucls[.]guru

starbucls[.]quest

starbucls[.]today

starbucls[.]cyou

starbucls[.]xyz

starbucls[.]life

starbucls[.]top

starbucls[.]icu

starbucls[.]homes 03/20/23

Based on the results of our First Watch Malicious Domains Data Feed queries, on the other hand, the domain IoC dnx[.]capital was likely registered with malicious intent 651 days before it was dubbed as an IoC on 31 March 2026 by GitHub.

Next, we queried the domain IoCs on WHOIS API and filled in missing details using Domain Info API. We discovered that:

They were created between 18 June 2022 and 30 March 2026.

They were administered by five registrars.

They were registered in two countries.

Finally, we queried the domain IoCs on DNS Chronicle API and learned that they recorded 913 historical domain-to-IP resolutions over time. Here are more details for three examples.

DOMAIN IoC NUMBER OF DOMAIN-TO-IP RESOLUTIONS DATES SEEN work[.]gd 803 08/26/17–03/23/26 31ventures[.]info 51 06/06/22–03/16/26 dnx[.]capital 42 11/07/22–05/28/25

In addition, we discovered that all three domains above could have been reregistered, as they posted older domain-to-IP resolutions than the creation dates in their current WHOIS records.

Investigating the IP Addresses Identified as Axios Supply Chain Attack IoCs

We then further investigated the 10 IP IoCs.

Sample network traffic data from the IASC revealed that 32 unique IP addresses that could belong to victims under 14 distinct ASNs communicated with seven of the IP IoCs between 11 October 2025 and 31 March 2026.

Next, we queried the IP IoCs on Bulk IP Geolocation Lookup and learned that:

They were geolocated in two countries, one of which—the U.S.—was also named as a registrant country of five of the domain IoCs.

They were all administered by a single ISP—Hotswinds.

After that, we queried the IP IoCs on DNS Chronicle API and discovered that they recorded 3,155 historical IP-to-domain resolutions over time. Take a look at more information on five examples below.