Community Networks: The Missing Piece in Africa’s Digital Transformation

Africa has made remarkable progress in expanding digital infrastructure over the past decade. Governments have invested in national broadband strategies, mobile network operators continue extending coverage, and ambitious digital transformation agendas have become central to national development plans. Yet despite these advances, millions of people, particularly those in rural and underserved communities, remain excluded from meaningful Internet access.

The challenge is no longer simply one of technology. It is increasingly one of governance.

While commercial operators naturally prioritize areas with attractive business returns, many remote communities remain economically unattractive despite their social and developmental importance. Public investments have helped narrow the gap, but governments alone cannot solve the last-mile connectivity challenge. A complementary approach is needed, one that places communities themselves at the center of connectivity. This is where community networks offer significant promise.

Beyond Infrastructure

Community networks are often mistaken for small-scale Internet service providers, but they reflect a fundamentally different approach to connectivity.

Rather than treating communities as consumers, community networks empower them as owners, decision-makers, and custodians of digital infrastructure. They leverage local knowledge, encourage collective responsibility, and create solutions tailored to local needs.

This shift from ownership by external entities to community stewardship changes the conversation from “How do we deploy networks?” to “How do we sustain them?”

The answer lies in governance.

Governance Determines Sustainability

Many connectivity initiatives fail not because the technology is inadequate, but because governance structures are weak. Networks established through short-term donor funding often struggle after projects conclude. Without clear ownership, financial planning, local technical capacity, and accountable leadership, even technically successful deployments may not survive.

Sustainable community networks require governance frameworks that address several essential questions:

Who owns the infrastructure?

Who makes operational decisions?

How are finances managed transparently?

How are conflicts resolved?

How are new leaders developed?

How does the community remain actively engaged?

These questions are institutional rather than technical, yet they ultimately determine whether a network thrives or disappears.

The Case for Co-operative Ownership

One governance model deserving greater attention is the co-operative society.

Co-operatives are already familiar institutions across Africa, particularly in agriculture, finance, and local commerce. Their principles, democratic participation, shared ownership, transparency, and mutual benefit, align closely with the objectives of community networks.

Under this model, members collectively own the network, elect leadership, approve budgets, and participate in strategic decisions. Revenue generated from subscriptions or local services is reinvested into network maintenance, expansion, and digital literacy programmes instead of maximizing private profits.

The result is stronger accountability and greater community commitment to long-term sustainability.

Financial Sustainability Requires Diversification

Another common misconception is that community networks depend indefinitely on grants.

While external funding often plays a critical role during establishment, mature community networks must develop diverse revenue streams. Affordable subscriptions, institutional partnerships with schools and health facilities, digital skills training, local ICT services, and collaboration with local businesses can all contribute to financial resilience.

Equally important is transparent financial management. Communities are more willing to contribute when they understand how funds are collected, managed, and reinvested.

Fiscal responsibility is therefore not just an accounting task; it is essential to good governance.

Building an Enabling Policy Environment

Community networks cannot flourish without supportive public policy. Governments should recognize community networks as legitimate contributors to national connectivity objectives. This requires regulatory frameworks that simplify licensing where appropriate, facilitate affordable spectrum access, encourage infrastructure sharing, and provide targeted support through universal service and access funds.

Policy should not replace community leadership. Rather, it should remove barriers that prevent communities from developing sustainable connectivity solutions.

This collaborative approach reflects the principles of multistakeholder Internet governance, where governments, civil society, technical communities, academia, development partners, and local communities each contribute according to their strengths.

From Connectivity to Community Development

The true value of community networks extends well beyond Internet access. Reliable connectivity enables distance learning, telemedicine, digital entrepreneurship, agricultural information services, disaster preparedness, financial inclusion, and civic participation. It also strengthens local digital ecosystems by creating opportunities for skills development, innovation, and employment.

When communities govern their own infrastructure, connectivity becomes a catalyst for broader social and economic transformation rather than simply another public utility.

Africa’s Opportunity

Africa’s digital future should not depend solely on expanding commercial infrastructure into increasingly difficult markets. Nor should governments bear the entire responsibility for connecting every community.

Community networks demonstrate that local ownership, supported by enabling policy and strategic partnerships, can complement existing connectivity efforts while fostering resilience and inclusion.

As African nations continue implementing ambitious digital transformation strategies, they should view community networks not as temporary experiments but as permanent components of national digital infrastructure.

The question is no longer whether communities can build and manage networks.

The more important question is whether policymakers are prepared to create the governance environment that allows them to succeed.