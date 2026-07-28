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Amazon Targets Satellite-to-Phone Market With 5,105-Satellite Leo Expansion

By CircleID Reporter
Amazon plans a 5,105-satellite constellation to bring direct mobile connectivity and emergency services to smartphones worldwide. (Image: Amazon)

Amazon has unveiled plans to build a global direct-to-device (D2D) satellite network, filing an application with the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to deploy up to 5,105 low-Earth-orbit satellites beginning in 2028. The proposed constellation would enable compatible smartphones and other mobile devices to access voice, messaging, data and emergency services without relying on conventional cellular towers.

Strategic partnerships: The initiative builds on Amazon’s planned acquisition of Globalstar, giving the company access to mobile satellite spectrum and infrastructure while extending existing satellite services for Apple devices. Amazon says it will continue collaborating with Apple on future satellite capabilities and will work with mobile network operators worldwide, positioning the service as a complement to terrestrial networks rather than a replacement.

Network technology: Unlike traditional “bent-pipe” satellites that simply relay signals, the new spacecraft will process data in orbit, use laser links to communicate with one another, and employ digital beamforming and adaptive signal-processing techniques to improve spectrum efficiency and reduce interference. The network will operate across five orbital shells to provide coverage from densely populated regions to near-polar areas.

Broader applications: Beyond consumer connectivity, Amazon argues the system could support disaster response, emergency communications, remote industrial operations, fleet management and Internet-of-Things applications in areas where conventional infrastructure is unavailable or impractical.

The proposed constellation would nearly double the scale of Amazon’s existing Leo broadband network, which is expected to comprise around 3,200 satellites and already has several hundred spacecraft in orbit. If approved, the expansion would intensify competition in the emerging satellite-to-smartphone market, where companies are racing to eliminate mobile coverage gaps through space-based networks.

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By CircleID Reporter

CircleID’s internal staff reporting on news tips and developing stories. Do you have information the professional Internet community should be aware of? Contact us.

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