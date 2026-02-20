Do You Have the Right SSL Certificate Strategy?

Only a decade ago, SSL management was treated almost as an afterthought by many companies. Certificates lasted for years, renewals were predictable, and threat actors weren’t exploiting trust at the scale we see today.

But as the digital world has expanded availability through cloud platforms, microservices, and automation, vulnerabilities in the certificate issuance processes pose a greater security risk if exploited by cybercriminals. In response, the industry has tightened validation rules, made automated controls essential, and phased out WHOIS email verification.

Yet many enterprises continue to run on manual workflows, juggle multiple certificate vendors, and use a fragmented patchwork of validation types ill-suited for today’s threat environment. This comes through clearly in our report, “The SSL Landscape,” which shows how organizations are managing certificates today. It also highlights why a more strategic approach is essential, as organizations increasingly rely on certificates for nearly every digital touchpoint, transaction, and user interaction.

New changes bring added operational pressures

The industry is moving rapidly toward shorter certificate life cycles. By 2029, SSL/TLS certificates will drop from 367 days to just 47, and domain control validation (DCV) re-use will dwindle to a brief 10-day period. That means organizations must be prepared to renew certificates almost eight times more frequently.

This transition coincides with increasing threat sophistication. Low-cost, easy-to-acquire DV certificates now dominate 73.5% of the market. While no one’s claiming that DVs are insecure, they’ve given cybercriminals an easy way to dress up malicious domains as legitimate-looking websites. This rise in brand impersonation points to a future threat landscape that could potentially turn into a crisis.

With shortened cycles and rising digital fraud, organizations can no longer treat certificates as administrative afterthoughts. Instead, you must approach them as strategic assets tied directly to security, brand trust, and operational continuity.

Easily obtained certificates could leave you vulnerable

Nowadays, most organizations are choosing fast, low-friction DV certificates. But while they’re fast and inexpensive, they don’t authenticate the organization itself—they only validate the domain owner, who could potentially be a bad actor. This leaves users more vulnerable to impersonation attacks and brands less protected.

The SSL landscape shows the current market mix as:

DV: 73.5%

73.5% OV (organization validation): 24.6%

24.6% EV (extended validation): 1.9%

As browsers remove the “green bar” indicator that EV certificates once offered as the highest trust signal on websites, there’s been an observed decline in EV use. But this doesn’t diminish the security and business value of their rigorous authentication.

“The SSL Landscape” report also found that many IT teams often don’t have a clear policy defining when to use DV, OV, or EV. That leads to inconsistent security across domains and subdomains.

Popular vendors may lack enterprise-ready features

Our report found that the most widely used SSL vendors (Let’s Encrypt, Google, and Amazon) collectively issue 66% of all analyzed certificates. These providers excel at issuing high volumes of low-cost certificates—but you might not realize that they aren’t built to support complex enterprise needs.

What’s more troubling is that these same providers also appear most frequently on fraudulent domains taken down by enforcement teams. When attackers and enterprises use the same consumer-grade issuers, it becomes even harder to differentiate them.

Unifying strategy with streamlined providers

According to our research, approximately 60% of organizations rely on three or more SSL providers. This fragmentation creates:

Multiple renewal workflows.

Disconnected expiration alerts.

An increased risk of human error.

A higher likelihood of outages.

More failure points as renewal windows compress.

A multi-provider approach might feel flexible, but in reality, it creates more complexity and risk. And when certification expiry shortens to 47 days, decentralized management could become an unsustainable balancing act.

Using a unified provider strategy streamlines renewals, reduces risk, and simplifies support. It’s also critical for maintaining uptime in an era of accelerated renewal cycles.

Taking the next step toward automation

Manual spreadsheets. Ad hoc processes. One-off certifications. These approaches simply can’t scale with the future of SSL. Without automation, organizations could face outages and downtime, leading to costly last-minute scrambles to recover.

It’s simple to set up an automated workflow. As long as your teams agree on standardized, consistent certificate practices, you can document all institutional knowledge early to avoid gaps caused by staff turnover or siloed operations. Knowledgeable, enterprise-focused providers can then help you decide whether to adopt large-scale automation platforms or modular, API-driven solutions based on these existing practices.

Partial automation could also leave dangerous blind spots. A complete workflow, from the moment you make a request to the final point of renewal, will make sure nothing falls through the cracks.

In a nutshell: a strategy that covers all grounds

To sum up, a future-proofed SSL strategy requires you to:

Choose certificate types carefully.

Consolidate vendors.

Partner with enterprise-grade providers.

Automate the end-to-end certificate life cycle.

Proactively plan for shortened renewal cycles.

SSL certificates touch every corner of digital infrastructure. And that makes them the foundation of trust, security, brand integrity, and customer experience. Even a single “unsecure site” warning can drive customers straight to your competitors. Now’s the time to rethink your strategy—before compressed renewal windows and tightening validation rules create a perfect cyberstorm of avoidable risk.

Read “The SSL Landscape” to see what’s changing, and how the right strategy can protect your business.