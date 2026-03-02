Premium Domains Surge as Renewals Strengthen in H2 2025

|
Radix, in its H2 2025 Premiums Report, has reported that the premium domain market gathered pace in the second half of 2025, with registrations across Radix’s portfolio rising 96% year on year to 4,268 names. The figures point to a maturing segment in which end-users are not only acquiring high-value digital assets but retaining them at increasingly robust rates.
Leading the charge was .tech, which recorded 1,075 premium registrations, underscoring continued appetite from technology firms and startups seeking category-defining online identities. It was followed by .fun (980), .space (665) and .online (508), each reflecting distinct but resilient demand patterns across consumer, community and digital-first brands. Notably, .space delivered a standout performance in the second quarter, with registrations climbing 115% quarter on quarter, suggesting renewed investor and end-user confidence in brandable, versatile namespaces.
Demand proved broad-based across pricing tiers. In H2 alone, 131 domains were secured at $5,000 per year, 55 at $10,000, and two at $25,000—evidence that buyers are willing to commit significant annual budgets for strategic digital real estate. Meanwhile, renewal rates have continued to strengthen, reaching 87% from the third renewal onwards. Such durability indicates that premium domains are increasingly viewed not as speculative purchases but as long-term brand infrastructure.
Several high-profile adopters illustrate the trend. Hived.space, which raised a $42m Series B in July 2025, joins companies such as wso.space, ubi.space and nimo.space in leveraging premium domains as core brand assets. Their trajectories reinforce a broader market dynamic: as competition for digital attention intensifies, distinctive and memorable domain names are becoming integral to growth strategies.
Taken together, the data point to a premium domain market that is not merely recovering but consolidating. If renewal rates remain strong and venture-backed firms continue to prioritise memorable digital addresses, premium domains may increasingly resemble long-term infrastructure investments rather than speculative bets.
Sponsored byVerisign
Sponsored byDNIB.com
Sponsored byWhoisXML API
Sponsored byVerisign
Sponsored byCSC
Sponsored byRadix
Sponsored byIPv4.Global