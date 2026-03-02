Home / Industry

Premium Domains Surge as Renewals Strengthen in H2 2025

By Radix
  • March 02, 2026
Radix’s H2 2025 Premiums Report highlights surging registrations and strengthening renewal rates.

Radix, in its H2 2025 Premiums Report, has reported that the premium domain market gathered pace in the second half of 2025, with registrations across Radix’s portfolio rising 96% year on year to 4,268 names. The figures point to a maturing segment in which end-users are not only acquiring high-value digital assets but retaining them at increasingly robust rates.

Leading the charge was .tech, which recorded 1,075 premium registrations, underscoring continued appetite from technology firms and startups seeking category-defining online identities. It was followed by .fun (980), .space (665) and .online (508), each reflecting distinct but resilient demand patterns across consumer, community and digital-first brands. Notably, .space delivered a standout performance in the second quarter, with registrations climbing 115% quarter on quarter, suggesting renewed investor and end-user confidence in brandable, versatile namespaces.

Demand proved broad-based across pricing tiers. In H2 alone, 131 domains were secured at $5,000 per year, 55 at $10,000, and two at $25,000—evidence that buyers are willing to commit significant annual budgets for strategic digital real estate. Meanwhile, renewal rates have continued to strengthen, reaching 87% from the third renewal onwards. Such durability indicates that premium domains are increasingly viewed not as speculative purchases but as long-term brand infrastructure.

Several high-profile adopters illustrate the trend. Hived.space, which raised a $42m Series B in July 2025, joins companies such as wso.space, ubi.space and nimo.space in leveraging premium domains as core brand assets. Their trajectories reinforce a broader market dynamic: as competition for digital attention intensifies, distinctive and memorable domain names are becoming integral to growth strategies.

Taken together, the data point to a premium domain market that is not merely recovering but consolidating. If renewal rates remain strong and venture-backed firms continue to prioritise memorable digital addresses, premium domains may increasingly resemble long-term infrastructure investments rather than speculative bets.

