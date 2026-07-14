FBI Warns of Russian Cyber Campaign Targeting Vulnerable Routers

FBI and partners warn Russian hackers exploit vulnerable routers threatening critical infrastructure and essential services.

The FBI and its international partners have issued a cybersecurity advisory warning that hackers linked to Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) are exploiting vulnerable and poorly configured routers to gain access to networks worldwide, including those supporting critical infrastructure.

The campaign has been attributed to the FSB’s Center 16, also known as Military Unit 71330, a cyber-espionage group active for more than 16 years. Security agencies say the unit supports foreign intelligence operations and has previously targeted sectors including energy, healthcare, finance, education and government institutions.

Attack methods: According to the advisory, the attackers employ large-scale internet scanning to identify networking devices that rely on insecure or default Simple Network Management Protocol (SNMP) settings. Once discovered, these weaknesses can provide an entry point into broader networks. The group is also known by several cybersecurity industry names, including Berserk Bear, Dragonfly and Ghost Blizzard.

Security experts note that the campaign’s methods are notable less for their sophistication than for their persistence. Legacy systems and neglected network infrastructure continue to provide opportunities for state-sponsored actors. Routers and switches are often treated as static components of an organization’s technology stack, despite their importance to security.

Security measures: The FBI has urged organizations to adopt SNMP version 3, which provides stronger authentication and encryption, and to ensure passwords are securely stored to prevent their reuse if devices are compromised.

The warning underscores a familiar lesson in cybersecurity: basic security practices remain among the most effective defenses. For patient and opportunistic adversaries, overlooked weaknesses in essential network equipment continue to offer a valuable foothold.