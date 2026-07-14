Home / News

FBI Warns of Russian Cyber Campaign Targeting Vulnerable Routers

By CircleID Reporter
FBI and partners warn Russian hackers exploit vulnerable routers threatening critical infrastructure and essential services.

The FBI and its international partners have issued a cybersecurity advisory warning that hackers linked to Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) are exploiting vulnerable and poorly configured routers to gain access to networks worldwide, including those supporting critical infrastructure.

The campaign has been attributed to the FSB’s Center 16, also known as Military Unit 71330, a cyber-espionage group active for more than 16 years. Security agencies say the unit supports foreign intelligence operations and has previously targeted sectors including energy, healthcare, finance, education and government institutions.

Attack methods: According to the advisory, the attackers employ large-scale internet scanning to identify networking devices that rely on insecure or default Simple Network Management Protocol (SNMP) settings. Once discovered, these weaknesses can provide an entry point into broader networks. The group is also known by several cybersecurity industry names, including Berserk Bear, Dragonfly and Ghost Blizzard.

Security experts note that the campaign’s methods are notable less for their sophistication than for their persistence. Legacy systems and neglected network infrastructure continue to provide opportunities for state-sponsored actors. Routers and switches are often treated as static components of an organization’s technology stack, despite their importance to security.

Security measures: The FBI has urged organizations to adopt SNMP version 3, which provides stronger authentication and encryption, and to ensure passwords are securely stored to prevent their reuse if devices are compromised.

The warning underscores a familiar lesson in cybersecurity: basic security practices remain among the most effective defenses. For patient and opportunistic adversaries, overlooked weaknesses in essential network equipment continue to offer a valuable foothold.

NORDVPN DISCOUNT - CircleID x NordVPN
Get NordVPN  [74% +3 extra months, from $2.99/month]
By CircleID Reporter

CircleID’s internal staff reporting on news tips and developing stories. Do you have information the professional Internet community should be aware of? Contact us.

 Visit Page

Filed Under

Comments

Comment Title:

  Notify me of follow-up comments

We encourage you to post comments and engage in discussions that advance this post through relevant opinion, anecdotes, links and data. If you see a comment that you believe is irrelevant or inappropriate, you can report it using the link at the end of each comment. Views expressed in the comments do not represent those of CircleID. For more information on our comment policy, see Codes of Conduct.

CircleID Newsletter The Weekly Wrap

More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

Related

Topics

DNS

Sponsored byDNIB.com

IPv4 Markets

Sponsored byIPv4.Global

New TLDs

Sponsored byRadix

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

Brand Protection

Sponsored byCSC

DNS Security

Sponsored byWhoisXML API

View All Topics