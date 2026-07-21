The Business Value of dotBrand: Twelve Real-World Success Stories

One question we hear most often is, “What are companies actually doing with their dotBrand?” The answer is simple: they’re creating measurable business value. Across industries, organizations are using their dotBrand domains to do far more than launch websites. They are building trusted digital destinations that strengthen customer confidence, reduce phishing and impersonation, simplify online experiences, reinforce brand identity, support AI-powered innovation, and give their organizations complete control over their digital presence.

To showcase what’s possible, we’ve compiled a collection of Brand Registry Group‘s success stories. Each example highlights not only the website itself, but also the business strategy behind it and the tangible value it delivers. As AI agents and automated digital interactions become increasingly common, the ability for customers, partners, and even machines to instantly recognize an authentic online destination is becoming a critical competitive advantage. These examples demonstrate that a dotBrand is no longer simply a domain name, it is a trusted digital infrastructure that enhances security, improves the customer experience, and supports long-term digital transformation.

We hope these success stories inspire new ideas within your organization and help demonstrate the strategic value of investing in a dotBrand.

1. Marriott – themarriottvacationclubs.marriott

Purpose A trusted destination for vacation ownership customers.

Marriott uses its dotBrand to provide an authenticated website for Marriott Vacation Club members and prospective buyers. Rather than relying on a traditional .com domain, the site immediately signals that visitors are interacting directly with Marriott. The website serves as a central destination for vacation ownership information, booking resources, ownership benefits, and customer support while reducing opportunities for phishing and brand impersonation. It demonstrates how a dotBrand can become the trusted digital front door for a specific business line.

2. American Express – m.amex/confirmcard

Purpose Secure customer onboarding.

American Express uses its dotBrand to simplify the card activation process. Customers receiving a new card are directed to an easy-to-remember, authenticated URL that clearly belongs to American Express. This improves the customer experience, reduces confusion, and gives customers greater confidence that they are sharing sensitive financial information with the legitimate organization. It’s an excellent example of using a dotBrand to build trust during high-risk customer interactions.

3. Google – safety.google

Purpose Consumer security education.

Google created safety.google as a centralized destination for online safety resources, security tools, privacy information, and educational content. Rather than dispersing this information across multiple websites, Google uses its dotBrand to reinforce authenticity and make it easier for users to recognize official guidance. The result is a more trustworthy experience while helping combat phishing and misinformation.

4. Google Android – ai.android

Purpose AI education and product information.

Google uses ai.android to showcase artificial intelligence capabilities within Android. The site introduces users to AI-powered features, demonstrates new functionality, and provides trusted information directly from Google. It illustrates how dotBrands can support product marketing while assuring visitors they are receiving official product information.

5. Amazon Web Services – partyrock.aws

Purpose AI experimentation.

PartyRock provides a no-code environment where users can build and experiment with generative AI applications. Hosting this service under .aws immediately communicates that the platform is an official AWS offering, reinforcing trust while supporting innovation. It demonstrates how a dotBrand can provide a secure home for emerging AI products and developer communities.

6. Honda – 0.honda

Purpose Product launch and brand innovation.

Honda introduced its next-generation electric vehicle initiative under its dotBrand, creating a memorable destination dedicated to its new EV platform. Instead of simply launching another product microsite, Honda used its own top-level domain to reinforce authenticity while showcasing innovation. The site demonstrates how dotBrands can support major product announcements and new business initiatives.

7. Sandvik – mining.sandvik

Purpose Organizing a global digital ecosystem.

Sandvik has expanded its use of .sandvik beyond a single website to support multiple business units. Dedicated domains help customers quickly find information relevant to specific industries while maintaining a consistent corporate identity. By organizing content under trusted subdomains, Sandvik simplifies navigation, strengthens branding, and demonstrates how a dotBrand can serve as the foundation of a global digital strategy. (DotBrand.domains)

8. Weber Saint-Gobain – cz.weber

Purpose Global brand consistency.

Weber uses its dotBrand to replace fragmented regional websites with a unified digital identity. Customers around the world can access localized content while remaining within a single trusted namespace. This improves brand consistency, simplifies digital management, and creates a stronger global customer experience.

9. Nike – swoosh.nike

Purpose Brand storytelling and customer engagement.

Nike uses its dotBrand to create memorable digital experiences centered on innovation and community. Rather than relying on long URLs, the company leverages its own top-level domain to build recognizable destinations that reinforce the Nike brand while providing consumers with direct access to official content and experiences.

10. FAGE – usa.fage

Purpose Trusted consumer engagement.

FAGE uses its dotBrand to direct customers to its official U.S. website. The simple, memorable domain immediately signals authenticity, making it easier for consumers to locate trusted product information, recipes, nutritional resources, and brand content while reducing the likelihood of counterfeit or fraudulent websites.

11. Lidl – info.lidl

Purpose Connecting physical products to trusted digital experiences.

Lidl has incorporated its dotBrand into product packaging, enabling customers to move seamlessly from a physical product to authenticated online content. Whether accessing recipes, product information, or promotions, consumers know they are interacting directly with Lidl, strengthening trust across both physical and digital channels.

12. Toyota – global.toyota

Purpose A trusted digital ecosystem.

Toyota continues to expand the use of its dotBrand across products, services, and customer experiences. By placing digital services under a trusted namespace, Toyota reinforces brand consistency while creating opportunities to simplify customer interactions as connected vehicles and digital services continue to grow.

The next generation of the Internet will be defined not only by new technologies, but by trust. As these examples demonstrate, leading organizations are already using dotBrand domains to strengthen digital identity, improve customer confidence, and support innovation. For brand owners, policymakers, and the broader Internet community, the conversation is no longer about whether dotBrand domains have value, it is about how they can best be leveraged to build a more trusted, secure, and intelligent digital ecosystem.