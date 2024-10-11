Future of .io Domain Uncertain as UK Relinquishes Chagos Islands

Protect your privacy: Get NordVPN [73% off 2-year plans, 3 extra months] [73% off 2-year plans, 3 extra months]

Composite: CircleID illustration

The United Kingdom’s recent decision to relinquish control over the Chagos Islands as part of a treaty with Mauritius has raised significant questions about the future of the popular .io domain.

Since 1997, the domain, which was assigned to the British-controlled Chagos Islands, has become highly valued in tech and cryptocurrency circles due to its abbreviation for “input/output.” However, the end of British sovereignty over the islands may jeopardize its continued existence.

Chagossian displacement controversy: The Chagos Islands, located in the Indian Ocean, were ceded to Britain in 1814 but became a focal point of controversy when the UK forcibly removed the Chagossian population in the 1960s to facilitate the construction of a U.S. military base. Despite a rich history, the Chagossians have seen little economic benefit from the .io domain, unlike other territories that profit from their country code domains, such as Anguilla’s .ai domain.

Domain control disputes: Control over the .io domain was initially given to the Internet Computer Bureau (ICB), with some revenues reportedly being collected by the British government—surprising and angering many Chagossians. As they claimed ownership of the domain, disputes over the $50 million property emerged. Now, with the UK set to transfer the Chagos Islands back to Mauritius, the fate of the .io domain has come into sharp focus.

IANA domain retirement: Under the Internet Assigned Numbers Authority (IANA) rules, country code domains can be retired within five years after geopolitical changes. Historical precedents, such as the dissolution of the Soviet Union and Yugoslavia, demonstrate that domain retirements can be lengthy and complicated. Whether .io will be phased out similarly or if the Chagossians, now aligned with Mauritius, will retain it remains unclear.

The situation has raised concerns among companies that use .io for their online presence, especially in the tech sector. While no immediate decisions have been made, the outcome of this geopolitical shift could lead to a drawn-out transition, potentially disrupting one of the digital world’s most favored domains. As the handover proceeds, businesses and stakeholders are anxiously awaiting IANA’s next move.