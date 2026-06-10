IPv4 Market Firms as Demand Holds Strong and Supply Tightens

Report includes a mix of online and private sales. Some blocks may be part of a bundle with a negotiated price. Prices are reported as of date of agreement, not transfer. (Source: IPv4.Global)

IPv4.Global’s May 2026 market report points to continued strength in the IPv4 transfer market, as resilient demand and selective supply constraints contribute to improving market fundamentals.

The IPv4 transfer market continues to demonstrate an unusual combination of resilience and selectivity. While average prices remain below the peaks reached several years ago, recent transaction data suggests that the market is entering a period of stabilization, with demand remaining broad-based and supply becoming increasingly constrained in certain segments.

Market strength: May’s sales data points to continued strength across the market. Transaction volume remains healthy, buyer participation is steady, and pricing trends vary increasingly by block size rather than moving uniformly across the market. This reflects a maturing asset class in which scarcity, deployment requirements, and regional availability are exerting greater influence on pricing outcomes.

The accompanying sales data illustrates the longer-term trend. Across all block sizes, average prices per address have generally declined over the past twelve months, continuing the gradual correction that began after the market’s historic highs. However, the pace of decline has slowed noticeably. Most significantly, large-block transactions have begun to show modest upward movement in recent months, while small and medium-sized blocks have largely stabilized.

Average pricing for /22-/24 blocks remains the highest segment of the market, ending May at roughly $22 per address after declining from nearly $30 a year earlier. The /20-/21 segment follows a similar pattern, while /17-/19 and /16+ blocks have settled into narrower trading ranges. Since the beginning of 2026, several categories have shown signs of price stabilization rather than continued deterioration, a development consistent with broader market observations over recent quarters.

Demand fundamentals: This stabilization reflects underlying demand fundamentals. IPv6 adoption continues to advance globally, yet many organizations remain dependent on IPv4 resources for growth, customer onboarding, cloud deployments, network expansion, and infrastructure modernization. The result is a market where demand remains durable even as long-term technology trends point toward IPv6. For many operators, IPv4 remains a necessary operational asset rather than a discretionary purchase.

Supply constraints: Supply dynamics are becoming equally important. Available inventory remains sufficient to support active trading, but certain regional pools and block sizes are becoming less readily available. This tightening is particularly relevant for buyers with specific routing, geographic, or deployment requirements. As supply becomes more selective, market participants are increasingly prioritizing availability and acquisition certainty alongside price.

Buyer outlook: For buyers, current conditions remain relatively favorable. Pricing across most segments remains well below historic highs, and liquidity remains strong. However, the gradual firming visible in portions of the large-block market suggests that waiting for substantially lower prices may carry increasing opportunity costs, particularly where specific address sizes or regional sourcing requirements are involved.

Seller outlook: For sellers, the environment continues to improve. Strong transaction activity, persistent demand, and signs of selective price appreciation create more favorable conditions than were present earlier in the market’s correction cycle. Owners who delayed entering the market amid declining prices may find current conditions increasingly attractive, especially for larger address holdings.

Looking ahead, the most likely near-term scenario is continued stability with selective upward pressure. The market does not currently exhibit signs of speculative acceleration; rather, it appears to be transitioning toward a more balanced phase characterized by disciplined demand and tightening supply.