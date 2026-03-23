The AI Naming Gap - and Why the Legacy Namespace Won’t Wait for ICANN to Fill It

A Real Problem in the Market

AI companies, Web3 protocols, and quantum computing ventures starting up in 2026 face a domain naming gap that doesn’t get discussed much. It’s worth laying out clearly.

The ccTLD that served AI companies most naturally—.ai, Anguilla’s country code—has become a victim of its own success. Short, generic, single-word .ai names that were available at standard registration fees a few years ago now trade at five- and six-figure prices on the secondary market. A founder incorporating this month who wants a single-word .ai domain that matches their product is essentially looking at the aftermarket, not the primary market.

The next ICANN round is not a near-term solution. The application window opens on April 30 and runs to August 12 at $227,000 per application. Evaluation, contention resolution, registry agreement negotiation, technical setup, sunrise periods—even the fastest-moving applications from this round won’t produce live domains in general availability until 2028. That is a two-year gap during which every AI startup, DeFi protocol, and quantum venture needs a domain identity.

The Pattern the Domain Industry Has Seen Before

None of this is unprecedented. After ICANN’s 2012 gTLD round, the organisation didn’t open another application window for fourteen years. The market found other solutions. Web3 naming projects—ENS, Unstoppable Domains, Handshake—launched partly because the traditional DNS process was too slow. In the traditional root zone, certain underutilised ccTLDs were repurposed as generic namespaces: .io for technology startups, .ai for artificial intelligence. Neither required an ICANN application. Both developed based on the semantic value of two letters and the availability of primary market inventory.

The difference this time is that the ccTLD community has seen this movie before. Registry operators and registrars who watched .io and .ai develop into significant commercial namespaces understand the pattern. They are not waiting to be discovered. The two-year window before ICANN’s next round goes live is not a passive waiting period for the legacy namespace—it is an active opportunity, and the ccTLDs best positioned to serve the AI, Web3, and quantum naming gap are moving to fill it.

The Coming Wave of Legacy Namespace Repositioning

Expect to see a cluster of TLD repositioning efforts over the next 24 months, and not just from ccTLDs. The ingredients of a successful repositioning are well understood: a string with genuine semantic resonance for a growth sector, modern EPP infrastructure enabling competitive registrar distribution, open or permissive registration policies, and pricing positioned to attract brand registrants rather than bulk speculators. Both ccTLDs and underutilised gTLDs from the 2012 round meet those criteria—and the operators behind them know it.

On the ccTLD side, the pattern is already established. .vc (Saint Vincent and the Grenadines) maps onto venture capital. .so (Somalia) maps onto social platforms and software-as-a-service. .sh (Saint Helena) has found traction in developer tooling and shell scripting. .gg (Guernsey) has established itself firmly in gaming. None required ICANN’s permission. Each developed because a registry operator or registrar recognised semantic value and built distribution around it.

The more interesting development is what is happening—or is about to happen—with underutilised gTLDs from the 2012 round. Extensions like .network, .systems, .technology, .tools, .build, .cloud, .dev, .app, and .run were launched a decade ago, found modest adoption, and have been sitting in the root zone with significant primary market inventory still available. Some have been quietly repositioning toward AI and Web3 audiences. .app and .dev—Google Registry extensions—have found strong traction among developer-focused startups and are no longer underutilised by any measure. Others have not yet made that move and represent genuine opportunities for operators willing to invest in targeted registrar distribution and market positioning.

The 2012 gTLD strings that map most directly onto the current naming gap are worth enumerating:

.net and .network speak directly to Prompt Network, Photonic Network, and Peer Network

.systems speaks to AI infrastructure, distributed ledger systems, and quantum systems

.technology is broad but available and meaningful. .tools maps onto developer tooling, AI tooling, and the broader builder ecosystem

.build is perhaps the most generically founder-facing string in the existing root zone—available, short, and immediately intelligible to any startup

.run maps onto inference, execution, and agent runtime concepts in AI infrastructure

These are not speculative future extensions. They are live, delegated, technically operational today. The question is whether their registry operators have the commercial intent and registrar distribution to position them as the naming solution for AI, Web3, and quantum founders who cannot wait until 2028. The ones that act deliberately in this window will capture positions. The ones that remain passive will find those positions taken—either by more aggressive legacy TLD operators, or by the new gTLD wave when it arrives.

There is also a pricing dynamic worth noting. The 2012 gTLDs have generally lower price floors than the premium ccTLDs like .ai or the newly repositioned ccTLDs like .pn. That creates a different economic story for domain investors and brand buyers, but it also creates a different namespace quality dynamic—lower prices invite more speculative registration, which can dilute the quality and credibility of a namespace before it develops. Registry operators repositioning underutilised gTLDs will need to think carefully about pricing strategy, not just semantic positioning.

.pn: One Example of the Pattern

This Monday, March 23, at 12:00 UTC (8am ET), the Pitcairn Islands opens .pn for global, unrestricted registration. The island has approximately 35 permanent residents and is one of the most remote inhabited places on earth. Nominet UK operates the technical back-end. EnCirca—my company—is among the ICANN-accredited registrars offering registrations at register.pn for $129 per year.

.pn is one example of the pattern described above. The letters PN map onto the vocabulary of the sectors with the most acute naming needs right now—Prompt Network, Protocol Native, Payment Node, Photonic Network, Peer Network, Private Node, Precision Numerics. These are genuine terms in use across AI infrastructure, Web3 architecture, crypto payments, quantum computing, and digital privacy. Short .pn names are available in the primary market on Monday morning at a known price.

The caveats are worth stating plainly. $129 per year is a higher price point than most comparable ccTLDs, which affects the economics for domain investors. .pn has no established secondary market yet. Semantic resonance alone has never been sufficient—whether .pn develops into a meaningful namespace depends on whether early registrants build genuine businesses on it. I am making a considered bet that they will. Others should make their own assessment.

The Governance History

The domain’s own story is a relevant context for anyone advising on ccTLD policy. .pn was first delegated by IANA in July 1997. Within two months, the Pitcairn Island Commissioner wrote to IANA arguing that the delegation was not serving the island’s interests. The resulting redelegation dispute—involving Tom Christian (a direct Bounty descendant), the island government, the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office, and IANA—ran until February 2000 when IANA ruled in favour of the island government. It became a foundational case in ccTLD governance, establishing that country code domains belong to the communities they represent.

The domain has been relaunched by Nominet with modern infrastructure: full EPP/SRS, DNSSec, RDAP. This is a substantive relaunch, not a cosmetic one.

The Broader Point

The two-year gap between what AI and Web3 founders need from a domain namespace today and what the ICANN process can deliver before 2028 is real, documented, and significant. It will be filled. The legacy namespace—ccTLDs and underutilised gTLDs alike—is not a passive bystander in that process. The operators and registrars who understand the pattern, build the infrastructure, price thoughtfully, and make the market case to founders will capture meaningful positions. Those who wait will find the opportunity gone.

The interesting strategic question—and one that deserves genuine debate in this community—is how the market will ultimately sort the repositioning efforts that develop into lasting namespaces from those that fade when the 2028 gTLD wave arrives. The factors that separated .io and .ai from the extensions that didn’t make it are worth understanding: genuine semantic alignment, registrar distribution breadth, namespace quality shaped by pricing, and above all, actual adoption by builders rather than speculators.

Those same factors will determine which legacy TLD repositioning efforts in 2026 and 2027 prove durable. .pn is one attempt to get those factors right. It will not be the last. The domain industry should be watching this space carefully over the next 24 months—not because any single extension will define the era, but because the collective response of the legacy namespace to the ICANN delivery gap will shape the domain landscape for a decade.

Full background on .pn—including the complete governance history, the redelegation documentation, and ten potential brand positioning frameworks across AI, blockchain, quantum, privacy, and fintech—is at about.pn. Registration opens Monday, March 23, at 12:00 UTC at register.pn.