Recent commentary here has suggested that the Regional Internet Registry (RIR) system was only ever legitimate as a narrow coordination function—a clerical role in service of “running code”—and that it did not derive legitimacy from its member-governed structure. In this view, any exercise of authority by the community-governed RIRs represents a departure from their original mandate.

This position holds that the registry was “tolerated as a clerk, not as a sovereign,” and that the evolution from centralized bookkeeping to coordinated authority was never granted by the network:

“Those institutions openly claim governance. The RIR layer never borrowed legitimacy from being a miniature polity. It borrowed legitimacy from doing a much narrower job: coordination in service of running code… The registry was tolerated as a clerk, not as a sovereign… The leap from centralized bookkeeping to centralized authority was never granted by the network.”

That is the foundation of the argument. The difficulty is that the historical record shows something quite different—not a passive registry that later accumulated authority, but a system that was deliberately designed to distribute coordination through structured delegation and community participation.

The history obviously starts with the IANA function, a US Government-funded activity carried out at USC’s Information Sciences Institute under Jon Postel’s direction. In that role, Jon held overall responsibility for allocating and assigning the various numeric identifiers necessary for the Internet’s operation, while delegating the assignment of network numbers and autonomous system identifiers to the “Internet Registry” (IR) function operated by SRI International at the DDN Network Information Center (DDN‑NIC).[RFC1174] The DDN‑NIC was a U.S. government—funded center that supported the ARPANET, MILNET, and other elements of the pre‑commercial Internet, and this included issuing IP address blocks of the appropriate class (A/B/C) to requesting organizations—based on standardized templates that required organizations to state their expected host counts to justify an IP address block size consistent with classful addressing at the time. This obviously shows a form of needs‑based allocation model in place from the outset, even though that terminology would not be formalized until later policy documents—particularly RFC 2050 (which also made explicit that IP address allocations remained valid only so long as the allocation criteria continued to be met and could be invalidated once the requirement for the address space no longer existed.)

In 1990, Vint Cerf noted in RFC 1174 to the US Federal Networking Council that the rapid escalation of the number of networks connecting to the early Internet and its ongoing internationalization made it important to consider further delegation of IP address registration authority on an international basis. It was also recognized that IP address blocks—particularly class A and B networks—“will become an increasingly scarce commodity whose allocation must be handled with thoughtful care.” This resulted in the development in 1992 of RFC 1366 at the IETF, which provided the initial plan for distributed regional registries: it calls for single, neutral bodies in each geographic region, broadly recognized by local network providers and subscribers, and with “appropriate resources to provide stable, timely, and reliable service to the geographic region.”

In 1993, RFC 1466 further developed that model by specifying that the central Internet Registry would remain the root and default registry, but regional registries would provide registry functions for address space within specified geographic areas, including performing a regional policy development role “to coordinate with the IR to establish qualifications and strategies for sub‑allocations of the regional allocation.” The RIPE community in Europe and early efforts in the Asia—Pacific region actively began organizing around regional coordination of address allocation, and by the early 1990s these efforts included not only performing allocations but also defining regional address policies, as reflected in early regional address‑management documents produced by those communities. RIPE community documents from this period describe the registry as delegated by the regional operator community.1 APNIC followed a similar path,2 beginning as a pilot and later becoming a permanent registry. The RIPE NCC and APNIC were soon functioning in practice as regional allocation authorities, serving defined communities within defined geographic areas and operating within the overall addressing and delegation framework described in the IETF registry guidelines, with organizations in those regions receiving IP address allocations under policies developed and refined within their respective regional communities.

During the same period, the centrally operated Internet Registry function itself was changing shape. While still operating under Jon Postel’s direction as IANA, responsibility for day‑to‑day registry operations transitioned over time from SRI to other U.S. Government contractors, notably to Network Solutions, Inc. (NSI). By 1993, the National Science Foundation had created the InterNIC project, under which NSI operated registration services that included IP address and network number administration under U.S. Government cooperative agreements. Within this model, the Internet Registry remained a central function, but it was now carried out under the name “InterNIC” by NSI, while IANA retained overall authority for the global number space.

So to be clear: by the early 1990s, the Internet number registry system—through the delegation concepts in RFC 1174 and the regional registry framework in RFC 1366 and RFC 1466—had evolved from a U.S. Government—funded centralized registry serving early research and military networks into a system with distributed regional registry functions in which the operator community in both the RIPE and APNIC regions participated in registry policy development and utilized their RIRs as the primary allocation authorities within the respective regions, a transition that occurred entirely within the oversight, direction, and specification of the IETF, Jon Postel as the IANA, and the U.S. Government.

If one were to try to identify an “original mandate” for the Internet number registry system, it is at this point—and it reflects a model in which community-supported Regional Internet Registries operated with delegated authority for their respective regions, under operator-developed management policy and in alignment with IETF technical guidance. One cannot legitimately claim such a mandate any earlier, as the initial centralized registry was explicitly not designed or structured to support the needs of a commercial Internet. The most significant difference between that early model and today is that the first RIRs operated under the umbrella of U.S. Government-funded NSI/InterNIC and IANA activities, rather than as fully independent, self-governed institutions. However, an “original mandate” grounded in the U.S. Government serving as a permanent “boundary keeper” was neither what the Internet community sought nor what the U.S. Government intended for the emerging commercial Internet.

ARIN’s creation in 1997 further demonstrated support for a self-governed RIR model. In June 1997, ARIN was established following extensive consultation among IANA, the IETF, RIPE NCC, APNIC, the NSF, and the Federal Networking Council3. The National Science Foundation approved the plan for the creation of ARIN as a non‑profit trade association to serve as a Regional Internet Registry (becoming the third RIR after RIPE NCC and APNIC) and to also act as the organizational successor to the InterNIC Internet number registration function.3 This gave Internet operators in North America the ability to participate in a community‑based policy development model similar to that in the RIPE and APNIC regions, and to do so under a membership‑based governance model.4 The transition was also formalized contractually. Amendments 6 & 7 to the NSF Cooperative Agreement with Network Solutions explicitly implemented the separation of IP number administration from domain name services and provided for the transition of the registry database and number resource management responsibilities to ARIN, confirming the change as deliberate policy action of the USG.5

This was further demonstrated the following year, when the U.S. Government’s White Paper stated the USG’s clear intention to end its role in the Internet name-and-number system “in a manner that ensures the stability of the Internet”, moving from government stewardship to private-sector, globally inclusive, multistakeholder administration. It likewise recognized that Internet number administration was already being carried out through regional IP registries and endorsed private, bottom-up coordination for Internet management functions requiring coordination.6 That policy direction was subsequently formalized through the establishment of ICANN in 1998, and the RIR system was recognized as the appropriate representative structure for the Internet numbers community. The Internet numbers community, working via the existing RIRs and the Address Supporting Organization structure within ICANN, developed Internet Coordination Policy 2 (ICP-2)—the policy document that sets the criteria for recognizing and establishing new Regional Internet Registries—and allowed recognition of LACNIC and AFRINIC under criteria that specifically called for broad community support, active participation and financial backing from the regional Internet community, and bottom-up self-governance through open and transparent policy-development procedures.7

The Internet community self-governance model was reaffirmed again with the IANA Stewardship Transition in 2016, ending the USG’s remaining stewardship role. The transition plan was developed by the IETF, ICANN, and RIRs communities and confirmed that Internet number resource coordination would continue to operate under community-based, multistakeholder governance arrangements rather than centralized governmental control.8

It’s probably worth noting an important distinction: self-governance is not sovereignty. The RIR system does not claim or exercise sovereign authority over network operators. It does, however, exercise authority over the operation of the Internet number registry system itself. That authority is deliberately structured to be highly accountable: it begins with community-developed policy, is implemented through member-based governance, and each RIR operates its registry within established legal frameworks, including contract & corporate law, courts of jurisdiction, and antitrust constraints. A member of the community receives services under contract from their respective RIR subject to prevailing law just as any other services obtained—but in the case of the RIR, they have further recourse as they also have the ability to participate in both policy development and member-based governance of that RIR, as more than just a commercial service organization—the RIR instead instantiates the cooperative efforts of that regional community in providing registry services.

The Internet number registry system has been explicitly structured around open, participatory policy development and community accountability from the beginning, and characterizing those as having an original mandate of a “passive ledger” is simply incorrect (unless referring to the earliest IANA and USG-directed central registry activities of the pre-commercial Internet).

The historical record reflects a far more deliberate design—not a passive ledger—as the earliest acts of the IETF and USG did not simply decentralize bookkeeping, but rather prescribed a framework for the RIR system that derived legitimacy, and continues to do so, from the ongoing operation of open, participatory processes through which the community defines how Internet number registry coordination is performed.9