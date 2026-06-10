The UN Needs Its Identity in the Digital Space - a Case for .UN Top-Level Domain

The United States has .gov. The European Union has .eu. The United Nations, despite its standing as the world’s principal multilateral institution, has no equivalent sovereign place on the internet. A narrow political window to claim one closes on 12 August 2026, and if it closes, the opportunity for the UN to ever have a coherent digital identity may not return for another decade.

In an information environment increasingly mediated by AI, where retrieval systems and autonomous agents decide what counts as authentic, institutional authority no longer depends only on the quality of what is published, but on whether machines can recognize and correctly attribute it. The UN’s digital footprint today is scattered across thousands of domains accumulated organically over decades, with no machine-readable signal of authenticity. The question this raises is not whether the UN should have a website, since it has many, but whether it should have an online identity that the rest of the world, human and machine, can reliably recognize as its own.

The proposal is to claim a sovereign .un top-level domain, analogous to the .eu that the European Union secured in 2005 through ICANN. The procedural pathway is clear, since the United Nations qualifies under the same ICANN mechanism that delivered .eu, on the basis of its exceptional reservation in the ISO 3166 standard and its standing under the 1946 Convention. It is important to note that .un cannot be obtained by a simple application of the kind that delivered .uno to a commercial registrant in 2012, because two-character strings fall under the rules that govern country-code rather than generic top-level domains.

This sounds at first like a technical or branding matter, and that framing is part of why the question has attracted so little attention. It is not, however, what is actually at stake.

For most of the internet’s history, information was discovered and evaluated by people. Search engines returned links, and humans decided what to trust. That world is ending. Today, the gateways to knowledge are large language models, retrieval systems, recommendation algorithms, and autonomous software agents that summarize, cite, and act upon information without a human in the loop for every step. Trust itself, in other words, is becoming machine-readable.

The United Nations is one of the most authoritative institutions in the world, and yet online it presents itself through a fragmented patchwork of domains, platforms, repositories, and project websites that evolved independently over decades. Because the Organization has remained outside the major namespace developments of the past twenty years, a very large number of UN programmes and projects have registered their own addresses across .org, .net, and a wide range of bespoke names, with the consequence that the UN today has no comprehensive registry of its own digital footprint. Short and semantically valuable strings have meanwhile been delegated to commercial entities, as the assignment of .uno during the 2012 ICANN round illustrates.

A unified, UN-governed namespace would change this picture without requiring centralization. A federated model could allow agencies, funds, and programmes to retain full operational autonomy while participating in a common trust framework, in much the same way that government domains in many countries are managed centrally while individual ministries retain editorial independence. A microlending project run by UNDP, for example, could sit at microlending.undp.un, where the namespace itself carries the institutional verification, and no entity outside the UN system could register a credible lookalike.

Under the current arrangement, by contrast, a genuine UN relief fund and a phishing site impersonating one are indistinguishable at the level of the address itself, since the UN system runs on .org, where anyone can register, and the many project sites scattered across .org and .net are each a surface an attacker can clone. Participation in a protected .un registry would itself constitute a verified institutional relationship, which would reduce impersonation, strengthen partner and donor confidence, and give both humans and automated systems a clear, machine-readable signal that they are looking at authentic UN content.

In a world of synthetic media and increasingly sophisticated AI-generated impersonation, this kind of provenance is not a cosmetic improvement. It is infrastructure, and it is the natural outward-facing complement to work the UN is already doing internally on phish-resistant authentication and digital identity.

There is also a longer-horizon argument, and one I encountered directly during my time as Director of the Knowledge Management Group at UNDP. The Organization holds one of humanity’s largest archives of development, humanitarian, scientific, environmental, and policy knowledge, and yet much of that knowledge sits scattered across agencies and thousands of project websites whose long-term continuity is uncertain, with the consequence that even the Organization itself struggles to look across its own accumulated experience and determine, with any clarity, what it has actually learned and what it is genuinely good at. A coherent digital architecture would carry common metadata, long-term preservation, semantic search, and AI-assisted retrieval, which is precisely the foundational infrastructure that the Secretary-General’s UN 2.0 vision and its data and digital pillars implicitly require. It is worth noting that UN 2.0’s five pillars do not explicitly name knowledge management, which is itself part of the diagnostic problem this proposal addresses: institutional memory remains undervalued in the very framework meant to modernize the Organization. In an information environment that increasingly rewards institutions that can synthesize and act on accumulated experience, the UN’s future relevance depends substantially on whether it can deliver from its own collective knowledge, which begins with the digital architecture to organize and reach it.

To be precise about what is being proposed, since the urgency is genuine, no one is suggesting that the UN execute a wholesale migration of its digital presence in the next few weeks. What is being asked is whether to begin the technical, legal, and governance work that the procedural path requires, while the current ICANN policy cycle still supplies the political momentum to carry it forward.

If that question is left unanswered, the next opportunity to revisit it may not arrive until the 2030s, and future Secretaries-General will inherit a digital identity shaped largely by accumulated accident rather than by deliberate choice. The transition from a web of documents to a web of machine-mediated trust is reshaping how institutions establish authority online, and the United Nations has, for a short remaining time, the chance to secure its own place in that architecture.