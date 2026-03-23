When the Internet Doesn’t Recognize You: Universal Acceptance and India’s Welfare Crisis

In March 2021, India’s COVID-19 vaccination programme faced a crisis that had nothing to do with vaccine supply. The CoWIN platform—the government’s digital registration system—required users to book slots online, download certificates digitally, and navigate interfaces built primarily in English and Hindi. For the majority of rural India, this wasn’t inconvenient. It was impossible.

Urban Indians received 30 vaccine doses per 100 persons by May 2021. Rural Indians received 12.7. The gap wasn’t produced by logistics alone. It was produced by a digital system that didn’t recognize the people it was supposed to serve.

This is the Universal Acceptance problem—and India’s welfare infrastructure is living proof of what happens when it goes unsolved.

What Universal Acceptance Actually Means

The internet governance community defines Universal Acceptance as ensuring that all valid domain names and email addresses—including internationalized domain names (IDNs) in non-Latin scripts—are accepted, validated, and processed correctly by all internet-enabled applications and systems.

In practice, this means that a government portal built only for ASCII input cannot process a request from a user whose identity, language, or digital infrastructure exists outside that narrow technical assumption. When India’s Digital India programme digitised welfare delivery—MGNREGA wages, PDS rations, healthcare registration, educational certification—it built those systems on the same narrow assumption. The imagined user was connected, literate, Hindi or English speaking, and technically capable. The Dalit woman in rural Jharkhand, the Adivasi elder in Assam, the daily wage labourer in Bihar—they were not that imagined user.

Three Systems, One Failure

The pattern repeats across India’s flagship digital welfare programmes.

MGNREGA—the world’s largest rural employment guarantee scheme—shifted to Aadhaar-linked biometric authentication and online wage disbursement to reduce corruption. The anti-corruption benefit was real. But the system’s authentication infrastructure wasn’t built to handle fingerprints worn by a lifetime of manual labour, network outages at rural Common Service Centres, or interfaces navigable only in Hindi. Workers who had legally earned wages found themselves locked out—not by policy, but by technical assumptions baked into the system’s design.

The Public Distribution System faces the same challenge. Ration cards linked to Aadhaar, portals accessible primarily in English and Hindi, verification systems that fail when connectivity drops. Civil society documentation across Rajasthan and Jharkhand has recorded families denied food because the digital gateway to their entitlement didn’t recognize them.

CoWIN made the consequences visible at scale. A vaccination system with digital-only registration, built without multilingual support or accessible alternatives, produced a measurable two-tier outcome: those the system recognized got vaccinated first. Those it didn’t recognize waited.

The Universal Acceptance Gap at the Root

These aren’t isolated failures of implementation. They share a common root: India’s digital public infrastructure was built without Universal Acceptance as a design principle.

India has 22 officially recognized languages and hundreds of dialects. Yet most government portals were designed with Hindi and English as primary—and often only—interfaces. Even where regional language options exist, they are frequently incomplete, poorly rendered, or technically broken for users whose devices or email addresses fall outside ASCII assumptions. A user attempting to interact with a government portal using an email address in Devanagari script, or a domain name in Tamil, faces a system that simply doesn’t work for them.

This is precisely the problem ICANN’s Universal Acceptance Steering Group (UASG) exists to address. The UASG has documented that millions of internet users—disproportionately in the Global South—are effectively excluded from internet applications because those applications were not built to handle the full range of valid domain names and email addresses. India, with its linguistic diversity and rapid digitisation of essential services, sits at the intersection of this problem more acutely than almost any other country.

Why This Matters Beyond India

The pattern documented in India is not unique to India. Across Asia Pacific, governments are building Digital Public Infrastructure at speed—welfare registries, health platforms, identity systems, financial inclusion programmes. The pitch is always the same: efficiency, inclusion, modernization.

What gets built without Universal Acceptance as a foundation is a system that includes the already-included and excludes everyone else. The speed of digitisation across the region makes this urgent. Every welfare system deployed without multilingual support, every government portal that rejects non-ASCII email addresses, every authentication system built only for the technically literate—these are not temporary gaps to be fixed later. They become permanent infrastructure that shapes who can access rights and who cannot.

What Needs to Change

Universal Acceptance cannot remain a technical compliance checkbox. For governments deploying Digital Public Infrastructure, it needs to be a rights-based design requirement—built in from the beginning, not retrofitted after exclusion has already occurred.

Concretely, this means: government portals must support all 22 scheduled languages with full functionality, not partial translation. Authentication systems must be tested against the real users they serve, not imagined ideal users. Email and domain validation systems must handle the full range of valid internationalized addresses. And non-digital alternatives must be maintained as a legal requirement for all essential services—because Universal Acceptance, however well implemented, cannot substitute for the millions who remain entirely offline.

India’s computer literacy rate stands at 24.7 percent nationally and 18.1 percent in rural areas. In that context, building welfare systems that require digital literacy and Universal Acceptance-compliant infrastructure to access constitutional rights is not modernization. It is the digital substitution of one form of exclusion for another.

The internet was built to connect everyone. Universal Acceptance is the technical commitment that makes that promise real. India’s welfare crisis is what happens when that commitment is treated as optional.