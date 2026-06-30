Why AI Adoption May Become the Defining Digital Divide

I recently attended and spoke at an AI conference. One of the things that became clear to me is that we are probably headed for a new digital divide related to AI. What do I mean by that?

In that short period of time, AI has touched a large majority of computer users. A survey from Pew in September 2025 showed that 95% of adults had heard of AI. At the time of the survey, 47% of people had heard a lot about AI, up from 26% measured in a 2022 survey. That’s bound to be a higher number in the summer of 2026. As you might expect, people with high AI awareness tend to be younger and better educated. For example, 62% of adults under 30 had heard a lot about AI, compared to 32% of those 65 and older. 60% of adults with post-graduate degrees had heard a lot about AI, versus 38% of those with a high school diploma or less.

Only about 3% of U.S. households pay for a consumer AI subscription. There is a lot of expectation that AI companies will be forced to greatly increase the costs of monthly access, which will undoubtedly lower the percentage of folks who are comfortable working directly with AI. Most people who use AI today interface through some tool like virtual assistants, GPS navigation apps, streaming algorithms, or weather forecasts. According to a survey from Quinnipiac University from March 2026, 51% of respondents say they use an AI tool, up from 37% a year earlier.

Another Pew poll showed that 46% of Americans hold a negative view of AI, while only 26% view it favorably. 57% believe the risks outweigh the benefits, and 41% actively distrust AI systems.

All of these statistics point to a possible AI divide, separating those who believe in and use AI from those who don’t trust AI and refuse to use it. This divide already exists, and the future question that will have to be answered is whether those who distrust AI will eventually be won over. It’s easy to forget that AI has only been available to the public since the end of 2022, which, for a new technology, is still in the infancy stages.

There will be consequences if there is a permanent gap between those who use AI and those who don’t or won’t. If AI brings measurable advantages to those who use it, then, over time, non-users will be at a disadvantage in many ways. There is also the possibility that those who distrust AI will be able to thwart its expansion. There are already numerous communities creating barriers to new data centers.

It’s easy to conclude that using AI is a choice, and that anybody who doesn’t use AI has to live with that decision. But consider a few statistics from the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES). It reports that 21% of adults are functionally illiterate, meaning they cannot complete basic reading tasks, such as filling out job applications, reading medicine instructions, or helping with children’s homework. 54% of adults have reading skills below a sixth-grade reading level. Less than half of adults demonstrate strong reading comprehension skills.

These statistics are relevant when talking about using and benefitting from AI, which is ultimately a language model. Literacy is far less of an issue when talking about the use of broadband, because it doesn’t require advanced reading skills to watch videos and engage in other forms of online entertainment and social media.

It’s way too early in the life of AI to draw any conclusions about a possible divide, but it’s not hard to foresee a likely divide between those who benefit from AI and those who can’t or won’t. In a decade, this might become the most important digital dividing line, more so than the digital skills divide we talk about today.