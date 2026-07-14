ZEGO’s Cyberattack Pushes Bavarian Textile Firm Into Insolvency

Bavarian Textile Firm ZEGO Files for Insolvency Following Devastating Cyberattack

A cyberattack has forced ZEGO Textilveredelungszentrum, a Bavarian textile-finishing company, to file for insolvency after suffering weeks of operational disruption and severe financial losses. The company says it intends to continue trading while pursuing restructuring efforts.

According to managing director Johannes Zenglein, the attack, which struck at the end of March 2026, caused an almost six-week shutdown of production. Despite extensive efforts to contain the damage, the consequences proved too severe, placing significant strain on the firm’s finances and ultimately making an insolvency filing unavoidable.

The Aschaffenburg District Court has appointed insolvency lawyer Maximilian Maierhofer of Ohly Zöller as provisional insolvency administrator. Zenglein stressed that insolvency does not necessarily mark the end of a business, describing the proceedings as an opportunity to reorganize operations, preserve jobs and maintain customer relationships.

Founded in 1990 and employing around 60 people, ZEGO specializes in textile finishing services for workwear and industrial textiles. The company operates its own embroidery, sewing and printing facilities in Aschaffenburg and counts brands including Hakro, Jako, Seidensticker and Olymp among its customers.

Attack details: The precise nature of the cyberattack has not been disclosed. It remains unclear whether ransomware was involved, although such attacks commonly cripple businesses by locking critical systems and disrupting production.

ZEGO’s plight highlights the growing cyber risks facing small and medium-sized enterprises. Similar attacks have previously led to insolvencies elsewhere in Europe, including German napkin manufacturer Fasana in 2025 and Britain’s Knights of Old, a 158-year-old transport company that collapsed after a ransomware attack in 2023. As cyber threats become more costly and disruptive, ZEGO’s restructuring effort will serve as another test of whether businesses can recover from digital catastrophe.