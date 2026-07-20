Digital Sovereignty Is More Than Data Sovereignty: Understanding Africa’s Digital Dependency Stack

The conversation around Africa’s digital future has increasingly focused on data sovereignty. Governments are introducing data protection laws, regulators are debating cross-border data transfers, and policymakers are exploring data localization requirements as a means of strengthening national control over digital assets.

These discussions are important, but they often overlook a more fundamental reality.

Data sovereignty is only one component of digital sovereignty.

A country may require sensitive data to be stored within its borders yet remain dependent on foreign cloud providers, external software platforms, international Internet infrastructure, and externally managed cybersecurity services. In such circumstances, the location of the data changes, but the balance of digital control may not.

The more important question is therefore not simply where Africa’s data resides. It is who controls the digital ecosystem on which that data depends.

Moving Beyond Data Localization

Data localization has become one of the most visible policy responses to concerns about digital sovereignty. The logic appears straightforward: if data remains within national borders, governments can better protect citizens, enforce domestic laws, and strengthen cybersecurity.

However, storing data locally does not automatically translate into meaningful sovereignty.

Consider a government information system hosted inside a national data center. If the cloud platform is operated by an external provider, the virtualization infrastructure is externally managed, encryption technologies are imported, software updates originate abroad, and cybersecurity monitoring depends on foreign expertise, then local storage provides only partial control.

Data may be domestic.

Operational dependence may still be external. Digital sovereignty therefore requires looking beyond geography toward capability and control.

Understanding the Digital Dependency Stack

Digital ecosystems are built upon multiple interconnected layers. Weakness or dependency at one layer can affect every layer above it.

Layer One: Physical Infrastructure

Every digital service ultimately depends on physical infrastructure.

This includes:

Reliable electricity

Fibre-optic networks

Mobile telecommunications infrastructure

Submarine cable landing stations

Terrestrial backhaul

Data centres

Without resilient physical infrastructure, digital transformation cannot be sustained regardless of software sophistication. Investment in digital sovereignty therefore begins with investment in resilient national infrastructure.

Layer Two: Internet Infrastructure

Above the physical layer sits the Internet itself.

Critical components include:

Country-code top-level domains (ccTLDs)

Domain Name System (DNS) infrastructure

Internet Exchange Points (IXPs)

Routing systems

IP address management

These components determine how traffic moves, how domains are resolved, and how national Internet ecosystems function.

Managing a national ccTLD or strengthening domestic Internet exchanges contributes to Internet resilience, but it represents only one layer of the broader sovereignty challenge.

Layer Three: Cloud Infrastructure

Much of Africa’s digital transformation increasingly depends on cloud computing. Government services, healthcare platforms, financial systems, educational institutions, and businesses rely on cloud environments for scalability and efficiency.

Yet cloud sovereignty extends beyond the location of servers.

Important questions include:

Who administers the cloud environment?

Who controls identity and access management?

Who manages encryption keys?

Who determines software updates?

Who performs incident response?

Cloud infrastructure introduces operational dependencies that are often invisible to end users but highly significant during crises.

Layer Four: Digital Platforms

Modern societies increasingly operate through digital platforms.

Email services, collaboration tools, payment systems, social media platforms, software-as-a-service applications, and identity ecosystems have become integral to public administration and economic activity. These platforms provide tremendous value, but they also create concentration risks.

Dependence on a limited number of global technology providers may reduce strategic flexibility and increase exposure to external commercial or geopolitical decisions.

The objective should not be to reject global platforms. It should be to understand and manage strategic dependencies.

Layer Five: Cybersecurity Capability

Cybersecurity is frequently viewed as a technical discipline. It is also a sovereignty issue.

National Computer Emergency Response Teams (CERTs), Security Operations Centres (SOCs), cyber threat intelligence capabilities, digital forensics expertise, and cryptographic key management all contribute to a country’s ability to protect and recover its digital infrastructure.

Countries that depend entirely on external expertise for incident response may find their operational independence constrained during major cyber incidents.

Digital sovereignty therefore requires investment in domestic cybersecurity capability alongside technical infrastructure.

Layer Six: Governance

Governance connects every layer of the digital ecosystem.

Policies, regulatory frameworks, procurement practices, institutional accountability, technical standards, and international cooperation determine how digital systems are deployed, managed, and secured.

Strong governance ensures that technology investments translate into long-term resilience rather than isolated projects. Without governance, digital infrastructure becomes increasingly difficult to coordinate, secure, and sustain.

From Dependency to Resilience

The objective of digital sovereignty should not be technological isolation.

No country can realistically build every component of the modern digital ecosystem independently. Nor should it attempt to disconnect itself from global digital markets.

Instead, the goal should be strategic resilience. This means identifying critical capabilities where national control is essential while maintaining productive participation in the global digital economy.

Examples include:

National digital identity systems

Critical government information systems

Financial switching infrastructure

Healthcare information systems

National CERT capabilities

DNS resilience

Internet Exchange Points

Public key infrastructure

Cryptographic key management

Strategic control over these capabilities strengthens resilience without requiring complete technological self-sufficiency.

Building Capability, Not Just Infrastructure

Perhaps the most overlooked aspect of digital sovereignty is human capability.

Data centres do not create sovereignty.

Cloud regions do not create sovereignty.

Legislation alone does not create sovereignty.

Sovereignty ultimately depends upon people and institutions capable of designing, governing, operating, securing, and improving digital systems over time.

Investment in technical education, cybersecurity expertise, Internet governance participation, digital policy development, and institutional capacity may ultimately prove more valuable than infrastructure alone.

The Way Forward

Africa’s digital transformation is entering a new phase.

The conversation is gradually shifting from expanding connectivity to strengthening resilience, governance, and strategic autonomy.

This evolution requires moving beyond narrow discussions of data localization toward a broader understanding of digital sovereignty.

Data sovereignty remains important.

But it represents only one layer within a much larger digital dependency stack that includes infrastructure, Internet governance, cloud platforms, cybersecurity capabilities, institutions, and human expertise.

The future of Africa’s digital economy will not be determined solely by where its data is stored. It will be determined by how effectively African countries build the capability to govern, secure, and control the digital systems upon which their societies increasingly depend.