Home / Blogs

Nominations Open for 2022 Public Interest Registry (PIR) Board of Directors

By Dan York Author and Speaker on Internet technologies - and on staff of Internet Society

Are you interested in helping guide the future of the Public Interest Registry (PIR), the non-profit operator of the .ORG, .NGO and .ONG domains? Or do you know of someone who would be a good candidate? If so, the Internet Society is seeking nominations for three positions on the PIR Board of Directors. The nomination deadline is 12:00 UTC on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

More information about the positions and the required qualifications can be found at: https://www.internetsociety.org/pir/call-for-nominations/

As noted on that page:

The Internet Society is now accepting nominations for the Board of Directors of the Public Interest Registry (PIR). PIR’s business is to manage the international registry of .org, .ngo, and .ong domain names, as well as associated Internationalized Domain Names (IDNs).

In 2022 there are three positions opening on the PIR Board. The appointed directors will serve three-year terms, beginning mid-year in 2022.

As Internet Society Trustee Richard Barnes wrote in a post, prior board or senior executive experience is preferred. All directors must have an appreciation for PIR’s Mission and the potential impact of PIR decisions on the customers of PIR and the global community served by .ORG and the other TLDs PIR operates. Directors must be able to read and understand a balance sheet, as well as read and communicate effectively in the English language.

If you are interested in being considered as a candidate or know of someone who should be considered, please see the link to the nomination form near the bottom of the nomination info page.

By Dan York, Author and Speaker on Internet technologies - and on staff of Internet Society

Dan is the Director, Online Content, for the Internet Society but opinions posted on CircleID are his own. View more of Dan’s writing and audio here.

Visit Page

Filed Under

CircleID Newsletter The Weekly Wrap

More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

VINTON CERF
Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Comments

Comment Title:

  Notify me of follow-up comments

We encourage you to post comments and engage in discussions that advance this post through relevant opinion, anecdotes, links and data. If you see a comment that you believe is irrelevant or inappropriate, you can report it using the link at the end of each comment. Views expressed in the comments do not represent those of CircleID. For more information on our comment policy, see Codes of Conduct.

Related

Topics

Domain Management

Sponsored byMarkMonitor

Threat Intelligence

Sponsored byWhoisXML API

Brand Protection

Sponsored byAppdetex

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

IPv4 Markets

Sponsored byIPXO

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

View All Topics