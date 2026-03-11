When Registry Power Detaches From Liability, It Detaches From Reality

The deepest problem in the RIR system is not ordinary bad governance. It is not that one board was reckless, one executive was corrupt, or one region was unusually unlucky. The deeper problem is that the institutional shell was built for an earlier world and now governs a different one. IPv4 scarcity, depletion, and transferability changed the nature of the object being governed. What once looked like administrative coordination now sits inside the institutional recognition layer of a scarce economic resource. Once addresses become scarce enough that networks must rely on waiting lists, transfer frameworks, and secondary-market transactions, the registry is no longer merely keeping records. It exercises high-consequence gatekeeping over transferability, recognition, routing credibility, and business continuity. The legal shell remained clerical while the economic substance became strategic. That is the fracture line.

You can see that fracture directly in the contracts. RIPE NCC’s Standard Service Agreement excludes broad categories of liability and limits RIPE NCC’s liability to the member’s service fee for the relevant financial year. ARIN’s Registration Services Agreement caps aggregate liability at the greater of the prior six months of fees or US$100, and permits termination and revocation of included number resources after prolonged nonpayment. AFRINIC’s RSA likewise limits liability to the greater of the previous six months of fees or US$100. These are not the terms of institutions financially standing behind high-consequence governance harm. They are the terms of institutions retaining decisive control while contractually minimizing meaningful downside.

The balance sheets reveal the same mismatch from the other side. RIPE NCC’s 2026 budget shows roughly EUR 41.1 million in expense budget. ARIN’s 2025 financial report shows a target operating reserve of about US$24.7 million and budgeted operating expenditures of about US$32.9 million. AFRINIC’s 2021 annual report showed membership-fee revenue of about US$5.98 million and expenses of about US$4.12 million. These are meaningful administrative budgets. They are not the capital base of institutions designed to absorb liability proportionate to the foreseeable magnitude of governance harm surrounding scarce, high-value number resources. In plain terms, asset-significant consequences are being governed by association-scale balance sheets.

That is why the contradiction is structural rather than managerial. In ordinary commerce, limitation-of-liability clauses can be coherent because risk remains at least roughly allocable: parties can negotiate, switch providers, insure, diversify, or refuse the transaction. That logic weakens sharply here. The registry role is much closer to monopoly-like gatekeeping over a critical coordination layer. Members do not meaningfully negotiate the institutional architecture. The registry can affect continued recognition, transferability, or status of resources, yet the remedy remains symbolic. In a serious capitalist and rule-of-law order, that is not a stable equilibrium. It is an attempt to preserve sovereign-grade practical consequence while retaining service-provider-grade responsibility. That arrangement can be obscured for some time. It cannot be stabilized once the governed resource becomes materially valuable.

This is also why the usual debate over personalities is too shallow. The issue is not whether one CEO is more ethical than another, or one board more competent than another. The issue is that a structure combining high discretion, weak remedy, thin capitalization, and strong member dependence will systematically produce pathological incentives. It will tempt bad actors, degrade average actors, and reward short-term extraction over long-term legitimacy. Once that is understood, the surprising thing is not that abuse appears. The surprising thing is that so many insiders still describe abuse as an anomaly rather than a design output. This is the point many in the RIR world still resist: the present coordination function cannot survive in its current form, because the current form couples consequence-heavy authority with consequence-light accountability. That coupling is the problem.

AFRINIC matters because it is the clearest stress-case showing how the present model behaves under adversarial pressure. AFRINIC itself stated it has already cost the organization millions of dollars in legal fees. Whatever one thinks of AFRINIC’s preferred framing, that admission is enough. The institution is not being examined from a restored equilibrium. It is being examined while unstable, financially strained by legal conflict, and openly struggling to normalize operations. In that condition, power/liability asymmetry becomes exceptionally dangerous because it is no longer merely a hidden design flaw. It becomes usable leverage inside a weakened institution.

At this point, the analysis must become sharper. The asymmetry does not merely create instability. It creates a predatory selection logic. Once insiders realize they possess meaningful discretion while bearing very little practical downside, they do not behave randomly. Low-value targets are not worth the effort. Very large targets may be too dangerous to touch. The structure, therefore, tends to converge on actors valuable enough to matter, but not obviously too large to pressure. That logic can look rational in the short term. In reality, it is among the structure’s most self-destructive features. Because over time, this selection process does not merely produce victims. It tends to produce the institution’s own accelerator of collapse. The identity of the target is contingent. The emergence of such a target is not. Once concentrated discretion and tiny accountability coexist long enough, predatory behavior is not an accidental error. It is a mathematically predictable output of the incentive structure.

That distinction matters. A confrontation between a registry and a powerful, persistent, well-resourced member may later be narrated as though the member caused the crisis. Analytically, that is false. The underlying cause remains structural. The confrontation is the structure meeting one of its own predictable outputs. What appears from inside the institution as a tactical pressure opportunity may, from the outside, be the moment the institution shortens its own future. This is why some systems decay quietly for years and then suddenly enter an accelerated crisis. The defect was always present. What changed was that the defect finally selected a target capable of turning latent contradiction into organized counter-force. That is not a random institutional mishap. It is what such a structure becomes likely to generate over time.

Once conflict begins, the pathology usually worsens. Instead of rebalancing power with responsibility, remedy, and restraint, the institution and its allies tend to seek greater insulation from consequence. That can take the form of broader procedural shielding, broader claims to immunity, or broader political sponsorship. But all of these are variations of the same mistake: preserving or enlarging power while moving responsibility even farther away. That does not cure the disease. It deepens it. The right question is never how to protect the registry from the consequences of its own design. The right question is why any registry should continue to hold such consequence-heavy authority without corresponding liability, capital, and external discipline.

The ICANN/Smart Africa sequence is important because it shows this pathology reproduced at a higher layer. ICANN’s own November 2025 statement says that under its MoU and Project Agreement with Smart Africa, ICANN contributed US$40,000 to the IG Blueprint effort and provided administrative support for Smart Africa’s regional dialogues at ICANN meetings. The 24 November 2025 letter from ICANN CEO Kurtis Lindqvist likewise acknowledges the US$40,000 project funding and states that CAIGA was included in the broader Blueprint, while also stressing that ICANN did not pre-endorse CAIGA and would not participate in “governmental override mechanisms.” The pattern is unmistakable: enablement first, formal distance later. Power exercised through funding, venue, and procedural oxygen; responsibility disclaimed through legal and institutional distance.

The public event trail reinforces that reading. The ICANN83 Prague agenda included an introduction by ICANN, opening remarks involving the ICANN CEO and the Smart Africa CEO, an item on agreement for the creation of CAIGA, and another on finalization of CAIGA documents for official launch. Smart Africa later stated that seven out of eight coalition-endorsed candidates had won AFRINIC board seats, that it had acted under the mandate of its Heads of State and Governments, and that it would continue advancing CAIGA in line with orientations already endorsed by its member states. Whatever euphemisms are preferred, this is not a movement toward tighter alignment between authority and liability. It is a movement toward adding more politics to a layer already suffering from too much power relative to responsibility.

Governments tempted to “solve” registry instability by inserting more direct state power should understand the category error they are making. A state can survive predation longer because it has territory, tax capacity, police power, and ultimately coercive force. A registry has none of those buffers. Its real capital is shared recognition, procedural credibility, and operational continuity. That means every attempt to use a registry as a political instrument, an extraction machine, or a low-accountability zone of influence does not strengthen it. It burns the only trust substrate on which its existence depends. If the answer to registry fragility is to make the institution more political while keeping it undercapitalized and weakly liable, then the answer is simply another stage of the same disease.

This is why the current style of “fix” is so unintelligent. More immunity is not a cure; it widens the gap between power and consequence. More governmental control is not a cure; it converts a registry crisis into a sovereignty contest while leaving the liability structure unresolved. More formal denial of responsibility by outside enablers is not a cure; it merely reproduces the same asymmetry one level higher. None of these moves rebalances the equation. All of them push it farther away from solvability. The correct analogy is not institutional reform. It is an aircraft already near stall whose pilots mistake the temporary feeling of climb for proof that they should keep pulling the nose up. Each extra pull feels like control. In reality, it pushes the aircraft closer to irreversible loss of lift.

The conclusion is harsh because the structure is harsh. The present RIR coordination model cannot survive in its current form once the number of resources becomes economically serious. A system built on concentrated registry authority, symbolic liability, thin capital, and weak remedy can survive only while no one seriously tests it and while insiders remain disciplined enough not to exploit its asymmetry too aggressively. AFRINIC shows what happens when that discipline fails and when the underlying design is pushed under stress. The answer therefore, cannot be better messaging, more insulation, or more political muscle. Those are all attempts to preserve power while pushing responsibility still farther away. They make the equation less solvable, not more.

There are only two coherent end states. One is decentralization: lower single-point discretion, more distributed trust, and less dependence on one fragile institutional gatekeeper. The other is radical reconstruction: split the current shell into separately accountable layers for technical registry functions, dispute resolution, and economic rights or transfer entitlement. Everything else is merely an attempt to keep the old structure alive by feeding it a stronger dose of the pathology that is killing it.