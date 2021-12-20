Home / Blogs

Internet Society Seeks Nominations for 2022 Board of Trustees

By Dan York Author and Speaker on Internet technologies - and on staff of Internet Society

Are you passionate about preserving the global, open Internet? Do you have experience in Internet standards, development or public policy? If so, please consider applying for a seat on the Internet Society Board of Trustees.

The Internet Society supports and promotes the development of the Internet as a global technical infrastructure, a resource to enrich people’s lives, and a force for good in society. Our work aligns with our goals for the Internet to be open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy.

Working with members, chapters and other partners around the world, the Internet Society promotes the continued evolution and growth of the open Internet for everyone.

The Board of Trustees provides strategic direction, inspiration, and oversight to advance the Society’s mission. Currently, Trustees also serve as members of the Internet Society Foundation board. The Internet Society’s by-laws specify that a total of four trustees are to be selected each year by the Internet Society’s Chapters, Organization Members, and the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF). The number for each community changes annually to maintain the board’s balance.

In 2022:

  • the Internet Society’s chapters will elect one Trustee;
  • the Internet Society’s Organization Members will elect two Trustees; and
  • the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) will select one Trustee.

Membership in the Internet Society is not required to nominate someone (including yourself) to stand for election. Following an orientation program, all new Trustees will begin their terms with the Internet Society’s annual general meeting in June 2022.

Nominations close at 15:00 UTC on Friday, January 7, 2022. Find out more by reading the Call for Nominations and other information available at: https://www.internetsociety.org/board-of-trustees/elections/

Dan is the Director, Online Content, for the Internet Society but opinions posted on CircleID are his own. View more of Dan’s writing and audio here.

