Is Your Domain Portfolio Governance Policy Up To Date?

  • January 03, 2022
Updating your domain portfolio governance policy regularly will allow you to steadily move away from less effective methods for your business and into a stronger overall digital transformation strategy. Leaving policies unchanged in a rapidly evolving digital and intellectual property landscape can leave your organization at risk to comply with new regulations, new systems, technology, and security measures.

Our seven-step approach enables businesses to create a successful domain portfolio governance policy so you can better secure, promote, and protect your digital brands:

  1. Establish your policy’s goals
  2. Set out the day-to-day mechanics
  3. Decide and optimize your domain strategy
  4. Assign roles and responsibilities
  5. Identify a budget
  6. Create standards
  7. Define the reporting and review process

This updated policy guide dives into the “who, what, when, and how” of domain name management, helping you ensure the right people are equipped to make the best decisions for your organization. This guide explains how to take advantage of digital opportunities like new generic top-level domains (gTLDs) while cutting administrative costs and reducing the risk of fraud and cybercrime.

By CSC, We are the business behind business

We help effectively manage, promote, and secure our clients’ valuable brand assets against the threats of the online world. Leading companies around the world choose CSC as their trusted partner to gain control of their digital assets, maximize their online potential, and increase online security against brand risks.

