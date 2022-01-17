Gift Cards, Anyone? Watch Out for Fraud and Malware Hosts

Giving gifts the whole year round is normal, but a whole boatload of presents are bought and sold most especially during Christmas and holiday seasons. The end-of-year holidays, unfortunately, also usher in the greatest number of gift card scams. But the world’s biggest brands are no longer newbies to the threat, which is why Amazon, iTunes, and Target, among many others, have put up pages where scam victims can report malicious sites and pages.

We collated a list of web properties that consumers looking to purchase gift cards for family and friends should be wary of. We dug deeper into the 1,339 domains and 863 subdomains containing the string “gift + card” obtained from Domains & Subdomains Discovery and found that:

A total of 127 domains contained the names of world-famous brands.

Forty-one of the 1,339 domains were dubbed “dangerous” by various malware engines.

The 41 malicious domains resolved to seven unique IP addresses, all of which hosted at least 300 other domains.

Four of the 863 subdomains were dubbed “dangerous” by various malware engines.

Note that we limited our dataset to domains and subdomains registered between 1 September and 21 December 2021. Why? Because many people begin buying gifts at this time.

Analysis and Findings

First, we scrutinized the 1,339 domains and found that at least 127 of them featured the names of global brands, such as Visa, Target, and Amazon. The chart below shows the abused brands and their respective domain volumes. Note that we only included the domains that spelled the brand names correctly.

The table below shows examples of domains for each of the top 10 abused brands.

Ranking Brand Name Sample Domain from the Dataset 1 Visa giftcardmallmygift-visagiftcardbalance[.]com 2 Target targetcardgift[.]com 3 Amazon amazon-egiftcard[.]com 4 Apple/iTunes applegiftcards[.]phgetitunesgiftcard[.]ph 5 Shein giftcard-shein[.]site 6 Walmart walmartgifttcard[.]com 7 Chrome/Gmail/Google/Google Play chromegiftcard[.]com

giftcardgmail[.]com

giftcard-google[.]com

123googleplaygiftcard[.]ph 8 Bitcoin bitcoin-gift[.]cards 9 Nike nikegiftcardforbusiness[.]com 10 Xbox xboxgiftcard[.]ml

A bulk malware check via Threat Intelligence Platform (TIP) revealed that 41 of the domains in our dataset are dubbed “dangerous” by one or various malware engines. Examples include:

mygift-gift[.]cards

mygiftcardmall-giftcardmall-mygift[.]com

giftlove[.]cards

giftcardmallmygift-visagiftcardbalance[.]com

mygift-giftcard-mall[.]info

balance-mygift-gift[.]cards

giftcardmall-mygiftcard-balance[.]com

gabbygiftcard[.]org

wwwgiftcardmallcommygift[.]com

targetcardgift[.]com

Users should refrain from accessing these malicious domains via blocking. Where possible, querying the dangerous web properties on DNS Lookup revealed that they resolved to seven unique IP addresses, namely:

35[.]185[.]44[.]232

81[.]17[.]29[.]146

198[.]54[.]116[.]49

139[.]162[.]2[.]200

103[.]129[.]97[.]199

198[.]54[.]117[.]244

198[.]54[.]126[.]161

Reverse IP lookups for the IP addresses showed that each hosted at least 300 domains, which indicates that they are probably part of shared hosting services. Examples include:

a-sunflower-blooms[.]gitlab[.]io

16plersonalities[.]com

audizonehearing[.]com

bani[.]buzz

cahayabalirental[.]com

etoglobaltrading[.]com

fbsadvancedtechnology[.]com

galacticprogramming[.]com

heartfulwarrior[.]net

inovattaseguros[.]com

That said, seventeen of the additional domains that resolved to the same IP addresses as the malicious domains were also dubbed “dangerous” by various malware engines. They are (site descriptions based on screenshot lookups):

magierasolutions[.]com: Software development company page

Software development company page g4l1c1aproject[.]xyz: Currently unreachable

Currently unreachable cjkddd[.]ml: Error page

Error page autodiscover[.]cp-objection-appeal-portal[.]ml: Currently unreachable

Currently unreachable apple-ltd[.]com: Currently unreachable

Currently unreachable apple-ltd[.]co: Currently unreachable

Currently unreachable alokdigitalmedia[.]com: Digital marketing service site

Digital marketing service site allgiftcardcode[.]xyz: Site index page

Site index page aavkaro[.]com: Account suspension warning page

Account suspension warning page 3615google[.]fr: Currently unreachable

Currently unreachable 10082773[.]review: Account suspension warning page

Account suspension warning page 1002983[.]review: Account suspension warning page

Account suspension warning page 032972[.]xyz: Account suspension warning page

Account suspension warning page 022299fedeex[.]com: Blank page

Blank page 022289fedeex[.]com: Fake FedEx page

Fake FedEx page 022279fedeex[.]com: Blank page

Blank page 02-billing-support[.]org: Account suspension warning page

We then looked more closely at the 863 subdomains and found that four of these should especially be avoided since they are malicious. The dangerous subdomains are:

giftcard[.]ayurvedarus[.]com

www[.]giftcard[.]ayurvedarus[.]com

giftcard-service-verification[.]com[.]f-c-s-world[.]org

www[.]giftcard-service-verification[.]com[.]f-c-s-world[.]org

As we’ve seen in this post, there is definitely more to gift card sites (even if they look real because they bear popular brand names) than meets the eye. Users looking to purchase gift cards for their loved ones should heed the advice of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC)—stick to stores (or, in this case, store sites) they know and trust. And if you do end up getting defrauded, report the abuse to the authorities.

