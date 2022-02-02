Radix’s .Site Domains’ Evokes Over 6000 Creative Ideas Through #SiteIt Contest

Original Shark of ABC.com’s Shark Tank, Kevin Harrington, presides as judge.

Radix’s .Site Domains recently announced the closure of their #SiteIt contest, in partnership with Namecheap. The contest invited participants to put their creative foot forward and share their idea along with a cool and unique .Site domain name for it. Over 6000 people registered their interest and shared ideas.

The winner, Teodor Rupi, walked away with a plethora of prizes, including a 1-on-1 brainstorming session with the judge, $2,500 in cash, a MacBook Air, and a hoverboard. The runner-up, Jaydev Sachdeva, took home $1000 in cash. Both also won a Website Starter Kit each from Namecheap.

From the 6000+ entries, the Radix team shortlisted the finalists while the winner and runner-up were chosen by judge Kevin Harrington, entrepreneur, business executive, and original Shark on ABC.com’s Shark Tank. Speaking about the contest, he said, “As an entrepreneur, it was especially exciting for me to judge the #SiteIt Contest. I feel deeply passionate about bringing ideas to life and truly believe that after the initial spark, all it takes is a nudge in the right direction. This contest by .Site Domains and Namecheap was just the kind of motivation needed to urge people to share their ideas on the web.”

Notably, the sentiment was echoed by the winner, Teodor Rupi. “I’m absolutely thrilled to have won the #SiteIt contest! I’m very grateful to .Site Domains and Namecheap for the experience and their initiative to motivate people to share ideas and get a jump start in making their ideas a reality. The .Site Domains team’s support, prizes and overall experience reinforced, for me, the value a simple idea could have once it’s shared.”, he said.

Talking about partnering with the #SiteIt contest, Elpida Moutsiou, Namecheap Global Marketing Manager—Domains, affirmed “At Namecheap, we’re always happy to join initiatives like Start.Site to help talented entrepreneurs and innovators thrive.” She further added, “Through our partnership with .Site Domains, we reaffirm our purpose of helping people take their ideas to the web. We can’t wait to see how the winner and runner-up utilize our full startup kit to bring their ideas to fruition on their new .Site domain.”

Since the beginning of 2021, Radix has put out multiple end-customer campaigns that have focused on providing a platform for new ideas to come forth. From .Tech’s StartIn.Tech and Pitch.Tech, to .Online Business Academy and .Store’s IdeaTo.Store, Radix’s end-customer marketing campaigns are all about enabling new businesses and budding entrepreneurs.

About .Site Domains

.Site is a versatile domain extension for those looking to bring an idea to life on the web. With over 1M domains registered across 100+ countries, .Site is among the top 5 nTLDs in the world and is used by entrepreneurs across 50+ industry verticals. Learn more about this nTLD at www.get.site.