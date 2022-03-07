Radix Reports $6 Million in Total Retail Premium Domain Name Revenue in Its H2 2021 Premiums Report

By Radix (Sponsored Post)
Domain Names for the New Internet
March 07, 2022
We are excited to share our bi-annual premium report for the second half of 2021. This report gives a full overview of the premium domain sales across our nTLD portfolio from 1st July 2021 till 31st December 2021.
During this period we reached nearly $6 million in total retail premium revenue ($5,884,189 to be exact)—our best ever year for premiums to date!
Some of the key highlights from the report include:
$2.98M in retail premium revenue
3Ls most popular category ~39% of all new premium registrations
42% growth in premium new registration revenue from H1 2021
$1.81M in premium renewal retail revenue (62% of total premium revenue)
Radix is one of the world’s leading new domain registries with 10 new extensions that include .ONLINE, .STORE, .TECH, .WEBSITE, .SPACE, .PRESS, .SITE, .HOST, .FUN and .UNO. Through these extensions, Radix is empowering business owners to get short, memorable and descriptive domain names that can be used for a website, email address, or a variety of other internet addressing purposes. For more details, visit http://www.radix.website.
