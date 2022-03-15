Radix Year in Review: Radical Marketing Campaigns From 2021

At Radix, we pride ourselves on reaching new customer segments through new and unique marketing campaigns, and 2021 was no exception!

From drawing attention to computer science education (or the lack thereof) in marginalized communities to offering free entrepreneurial education for ideapreneurs and much more, our brands kept raising the bar to raise awareness and adoption of our nTLDs.

Here’s a detailed look at each campaign and all that was achieved.

The year of campaigns kicked off strong with .Tech Domains championing computer science education for all. The campaign sought to increase access to computer science for young women and students from marginalized communities.

Supported by our partners GoDaddy Pro, Namecheap, and Domain.com, among others, it raised awareness about equal access to computer science in schools. The campaign promised to donate 100% of sales proceeds for its duration to Code.org, an organization with a vision to see that every student in every school has the opportunity to learn computer science as part of their core K-12 education. By the close of the campaign, a grand total of $62,000 was donated to the cause.

As part of the campaign, webinars created in association with GoDaddy Pro & Major League Hacking (MLH) to increase awareness garnered over 45,000 attendees.

Another campaign from .Tech Domains came in the form of Pitch.Tech, in association with Startup Grind.

The contest invited idea-stage entrepreneurs to win $10,000 in equity-free funding and over $100,000 in startup benefits.

The contest received over 150 entries and 7,000+ votes. With a focus on raising awareness for .Tech Domains, and thereby its adoption, the campaign hit all the sweet spots as impressions on Twitter soared over 100K during the campaign.

The winning pitch was for an AI-powered eNose for breast cancer through urine testing.

Business owners looking to move their businesses online is a key market segment for .Online Domains. Aiming to address their most common concerns, .Online Business Academy offered free educational courses from well-known digital and marketing personalities.

These quick and actionable courses were specifically designed to empower people to take their businesses online. Step-by-step tutorials by business experts like Ryan Foland, Jason Falls, and Kim Garst helped thousands of fledgling online businesses thrive online. As of now, over 10,000 active sign-ups are registered for these business and website courses.

.Store Domains’ #IdeaToStore contest, sponsored by Shopify, brought forth nearly 5,000 store ideas. The contest invited aspiring entrepreneurs to shed their vulnerability and share their ideas for an online store. The winners walked away with cash prizes up to $30,000, along with exclusive Q&A and mentoring from the judges. The grand prize winner will also be featured on David Meltzer’s 2 Minute Drill; aired on Bloomberg TV and Amazon Prime.

The winner and runner-up, Indira Andrewin and Erika Warner respectively, were both given a chance to pitch their ideas to a highly accomplished panel of judges along with four other finalists.

Judges for the contest included Seth Godin, Entrepreneur, Best-selling Author, & Speaker; Natalie Ellis, CEO & Co-founder, BossBabe; Danielle Canty, President & Co-founder, BossBabe; John Lee Dumas (JLD), Founder & Host, Entrepreneurs on Fire podcast; and Neha Naik, Sr Director of Channel Partnerships at Radix.

.Site Domains’ #SiteIt contest, in partnership with Namecheap, evoked over 6,000 creative ideas for a website. The contest invited participants to put their creative foot forward and share their idea along with a unique .Site domain name for it.

The contest was judged by entrepreneur, business executive, and original Shark on ABC.com’s Shark Tank, Kevin Harrington. The winner, Teodor Rupi, bagged a 1-on-1 brainstorming session with the judge, $2,500 in cash, a MacBook Air, and a hoverboard. The runner-up, Jaydev Sachdeva, took home $1000 in cash. Both also won a Website Starter Kit each from Namecheap.

Radix’s end-customer campaigns have continually focused on enabling budding entrepreneurs and providing a platform for new ideas to come forth.