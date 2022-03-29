WhoisXML API Introduces Data Streaming as a Delivery Model

In addition to batch data feeds, real-time APIs, and web-based GUIs, WhoisXML API now delivers domain intelligence through data streaming. With the new delivery model, the company provides the data to users as soon as they are made available and processed at an interval of 1 hour or less. In-the-moment and automated delivery of domain data enable organizations to detect threats and vulnerabilities before they are exploited and cause damage.

WhoisXML API Data Streaming Engine

WhoisXML API’s view of the global DNS is made more complete and inclusive with our growing network of data exchange partners. Our data streaming engine makes this extensive data coverage more robust and time-sensitive, with a delivery cycle interval of 1 hour or less—removing the need to wait for 24 hours for the next batch of data feeds. The streaming engine is powered by an advanced algorithm and over a decade of industry experience enabling Internet-wide data sensing.

Data streaming is currently available for access in the form of Real-time Domain Registration Streaming Service and Real-Time SSL Certificate Chain Streaming Service. More details about each service are provided below.

Real-Time Domain Registration Streaming

WhoisXML API’s Domain Registration Streaming Service provides real-time domain and WHOIS data as domain names get registered, updated, discovered, or dropped. It has a delivery speed of 11 domains per second and covers all major generic top-level domains (gTLDs) and country-code TLDs (ccTLDs).

The data streaming output includes close to 40 data points for every domain, including:

Registration and expiration dates

Audit dates

Nameservers

WHOIS servers

Registrar information

Registrant details

Administrative contact information

Technical contact details

Billing contact data

Zone contact information

The output comes in a consistent and well-parsed format to make the data easily integrable to existing systems. A sample is shown below. You may also see a complete example and learn more about Domain Registration Streaming specifications here.

Domain registration data is also available in the form of data feeds from our Newly Registered & Just Expired Domains Database.

How Can Domain Registration Data Streaming Help?

Real-time domain registration data can enhance various business processes where timeliness is a must, including asset detection and monitoring, third-party vulnerability discovery and monitoring, and security platform and intelligence enrichment. Domain registration data delivered fresh can further enable the detection of cybersquatting domains, helping prevent reseller abuse, counterfeiting, and other forms of brand abuse. Furthermore, streamed domain registration data can be crucial in making data-driven and time-sensitive investment, trading, and marketing decisions.

Real-Time SSL Certificate Chain Streaming

WhoisXML API’s SSL Certificate Chain Streaming Service delivers SSL certificate chain data to users as they become available. That enables organizations to inspect SSL certificate chains in real-time, immediately detecting self-signed certificates, discovering inconsistent and misconfigured certificates, and keeping up with the constant changes in SSL certificate assignment and ownership.

For every SSL certificate, WHOISXML API delivers more than 50 crucial data points to users, including:

Domain name the certificate is returned for

SSL connection IP address and port

An array of SSL certificates returned for the domain name

Certificate hierarchy

Certificate issuer details

Certificate validation type and validity date

Certificate signature algorithm

Certificate extension details

Certificate public key information

A sample of the streamed output is shown below. You may also see a complete example and learn more about the data points here.

We also offer SSL certificate chain data in other delivery formats, including SSL Certificate Chain API, SSL Certificate Chain Lookup, and SSL Certificate Chain Database.

How Can SSL Certificate Chain Streaming Help?

While SSL certificates enable website verification and communication data encryption, threat actors have learned to weaponize them. Organizations need to inspect SSL certificates and SSL certificate chains to distinguish suspicious domains from trustworthy ones. This critical process may include:

Detecting self-signed certificates earlier

Monitoring changes in SSL certificate ownership

Uncovering a domain’s complete SSL certificate chain to check for misconfigurations

Detecting domains that share SSL certificates with malicious domains in real-time

Are you interested in learning more about Domain Registration Streaming and SSL Certificate Chain Streaming? Feel free to talk to our team about how our data streaming delivery model can boost your business and security processes.