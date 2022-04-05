Home / Industry

Radix Reports Over 60% Growth in Profit for 2021, Revenue Grows by Over 35%

By Radix  (Sponsored Post) Domain Names for the New Internet
  • April 05, 2022
  • Views: 2,225

Radix, one of the world’s largest registries for new domains, announced today that it grossed over $38M in total revenue in 2021, a 35% rise over its revenue in 2020. The registry’s net profit also grew by over 60% in comparison to the previous year. Overall, Q1 2021 was its strongest quarter by net revenue. Over the past two-year period, Radix has seen its net profit almost double.

This year, of the total annual revenue of over $38M, which is net of all discounts and rebates, 15% has been contributed by standard registrations and 72% by standard renewals. Radix’s premium domains accounted for 12.5% of total revenue.

Based on registrars’ country data, the top contributor to Radix’s revenue is the United States, with 47% of the total share. The top nTLD that contributed over 30% to Radix’s total revenue was .Online, followed by .Site and .Store. In fact, .Online has consistently been the highest revenue contributor for Radix over the last two years. Based on an internal analysis by Radix, .Online has also been the top nTLD (by renewal revenue) across the industry in 2021.

By Radix, Domain Names for the New Internet

Radix is one of the world’s leading new domain registries with 10 new extensions that include .ONLINE, .STORE, .TECH, .WEBSITE, .SPACE, .PRESS, .SITE, .HOST, .FUN and .UNO. Through these extensions, Radix is empowering business owners to get short, memorable and descriptive domain names that can be used for a website, email address, or a variety of other internet addressing purposes. For more details, visit http://www.radix.website.

Visit Page

Filed Under

CircleID Newsletter The Weekly Wrap

More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

VINTON CERF
Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Comments

Commenting is not available in this channel entry.

Related

Topics

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

IPv4 Markets

Sponsored byIPXO

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

Domain Management

Sponsored byMarkMonitor

Threat Intelligence

Sponsored byWhoisXML API

View All Topics