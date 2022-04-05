Radix Reports Over 60% Growth in Profit for 2021, Revenue Grows by Over 35%

Radix, one of the world’s largest registries for new domains, announced today that it grossed over $38M in total revenue in 2021, a 35% rise over its revenue in 2020. The registry’s net profit also grew by over 60% in comparison to the previous year. Overall, Q1 2021 was its strongest quarter by net revenue. Over the past two-year period, Radix has seen its net profit almost double.

This year, of the total annual revenue of over $38M, which is net of all discounts and rebates, 15% has been contributed by standard registrations and 72% by standard renewals. Radix’s premium domains accounted for 12.5% of total revenue.

Based on registrars’ country data, the top contributor to Radix’s revenue is the United States, with 47% of the total share. The top nTLD that contributed over 30% to Radix’s total revenue was .Online, followed by .Site and .Store. In fact, .Online has consistently been the highest revenue contributor for Radix over the last two years. Based on an internal analysis by Radix, .Online has also been the top nTLD (by renewal revenue) across the industry in 2021.