GoDaddy Registry Podcast, Ep.7 – The Importance of a Brand to Help Build Trust With Your Audience (Listen now on Apple, Spotify, or Google Podcast)

The GoDaddy Registry Podcast offers regular insights into a variety of topics important to brands and organizations involved in the domain name industry. Episode 7 is now available and continues our deep dive conversations with industry experts from around the world.

In this episode of the GoDaddy Registry Podcast, Tony Kirsch, Head of Professional Services at GoDaddy Registry, speaks with Glenn Ruscoe, MD of Phys Biz Pty Ltd., the Registry Operator of the .physio TLD, on a range of industry topics, including the importance of developing a brand for your TLD to build trust with your audience.

Glenn also discusses the following:

Taking a long-term approach in developing the TLD brand

Working with the relevant professional associations around the world

Looking beyond domains under management as the success of a TLD

Advice for future applicants in the next round of gTLDs.

Glenn Ruscoe has been a professional physiotherapist for many years and is incredibly passionate about the profession. Physiotherapy, also known as physical therapy, is a health profession with a global imprint.

Prior to even applying for the .physio TLD, Glenn recognized the need to communicate closely with the different industry bodies, such as the World Confederation of Physical Therapy, and the Australian Physiotherapy Association, in order to sell the concept to them and gain their support. Raising awareness through these official organizations has encouraged engagement with the TLD and has been paramount in getting professional acceptance of the .physio TLD.

