Verisign Domain Name Industry Brief: 351.5 Million Domain Name Registrations in Q2 2022

By Verisign (Sponsored Post)
A Global Provider of Domain Name Registry Services and Internet Infrastructure
September 20, 2022
Today, we released the latest issue of The Domain Name Industry Brief, which shows that the second quarter of 2022 closed with 351.5 million domain name registrations across all top-level domains, an increase of 1.0 million domain name registrations, or 0.3%, compared to the first quarter of 2022.1, 2 Domain name registrations have increased by 10.4 million, or 3.0%, year over year.1, 2
