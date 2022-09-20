Verisign Domain Name Industry Brief: 351.5 Million Domain Name Registrations in Q2 2022

Verisign Domain Name Industry Brief Q2 2022 – Download Full Report

Today, we released the latest issue of The Domain Name Industry Brief, which shows that the second quarter of 2022 closed with 351.5 million domain name registrations across all top-level domains, an increase of 1.0 million domain name registrations, or 0.3%, compared to the first quarter of 2022.1, 2 Domain name registrations have increased by 10.4 million, or 3.0%, year over year.1, 2

Check out the latest issue of The Domain Name Industry Brief to see domain name stats from the second quarter of 2022, including:

• Top 10 Largest TLDs by Number of Reported Domain Names

• Top 10 Largest ccTLDs by Number of Reported Domain Names

• ngTLDs as Percentage of Total TLDs

• Geographical ngTLDs as Percentage of Total Corresponding Geographical TLDs

To see past issues of The Domain Name Industry Brief, please visit verisign.com/dnibarchives.