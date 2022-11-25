Call for Participation – ICANN DNSSEC and Security Workshop for ICANN76 Community Forum

Are you doing something interesting with DNS, DNSSEC, or routing security that you would like to share with the larger DNS community at the ICANN 76 meeting in March 2023?

If so, please send a brief (1-3 sentence) description of your proposed presentation to [email protected] by the close of business on Friday, 20 January 2023.

In cooperation with the ICANN Security and Stability Advisory Committee (SSAC), we are planning a DNSSEC and Security Workshop for the ICANN76 Community Forum being held as a hybrid meeting from 11-16 March 2023 in the Eastern Time Zone (GMT -5). This workshop date will be determined once ICANN creates a block schedule for us to follow; then we will be able to request a day and time. The DNSSEC and Security Workshop has been a part of ICANN meetings for several years and has provided a forum for both experienced and new people to meet, present and discuss current and future DNSSEC deployments. For reference, the most recent sessions were held at the ICANN75 Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, 21 September 2022. The presentations and transcripts are available at:



The DNSSEC Workshop Program Committee is developing a program for the upcoming meeting. Proposals will be considered for the following topic areas and included if space permits. In addition, we welcome suggestions for additional topics either for inclusion in the ICANN75 workshop, or for consideration for future workshops.



1. Global DNSSEC Activities Panel

For this panel, we are seeking participation from those who have been involved in DNSSEC deployment as well as from those who have not deployed DNSSEC but who have a keen interest in the challenges and benefits of deployment, including Root Key Signing Key (KSK) Rollover activities and plans.



2. DNSSEC Best Practice

Now that DNSSEC has become an operational norm for many registries, registrars, and ISPs, what have we learned about how we manage DNSSEC?

Do you still submit/accept DS records with Digest Type 1?

What is the best practice around key roll-overs?

What about Algorithm roll-overs?

Do you use and support DNSKEY Algorithms 13-16?

How often do you review your disaster recovery procedures?

Is there operational familiarity within your customer support teams?

What operational statistics have been gathered about DNSSEC?

Are there experiences being documented in the form of best practices, or something similar, for transfer of signed zones?



Activities and issues related to DNSSEC in the DNS Root Zone are also desired.



3. DNSSEC Deployment Challenges

The program committee is seeking input from those that are interested in implementation of DNSSEC but have general or particular concerns with DNSSEC. In particular, we are seeking input from individuals that would be willing to participate in a panel that would discuss questions of the following nature:

Are there any policies directly or indirectly impeding your DNSSEC deployment? (RRR model, CDS/CDNSKEY automation)

What are your most significant concerns with DNSSEC, e.g., complexity, training, implementation, operation or something else?

What do you expect DNSSEC to do for you and what doesn’t it do?

What do you see as the most important trade-offs with respect to doing or not doing DNSSEC?

4. Security Panel

The program committee is looking for presentations on DNS, DNSSEC, routing and other topics that could impact the security and/or stability of the Internet.



We are looking for presentations that cover implementation issues, challenges, opportunities and best practices for:

Emerging threats that could impact the security and/or stability of the Internet

DoH and DoT

RPKI (Resource Public Key Infrastructure)

BGP routing & secure implementations

MANRS ( Mutually Agreed Norms for Routing Security)

Browser security – DNS, DNSSEC, DoH

EMAIL & DNS related security – DMARC, DKIM, TLSA, etc. ...



Thank you,

Kathy and Andrew

On behalf of the DNSSEC Workshop Program Committee:

Steve Crocker, Shinkuro

Mark Elkins, DNS/ZACR

Jacques Latour, .CA

Russ Mundy, Parsons

Ondrej Filip, CZ.NIC

Yoshiro Yoneya, JPRS

Fred Baker, ISC

Dan York, Internet Society