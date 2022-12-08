Verisign Domain Name Industry Brief: 349.9 Million Domain Name Registrations in Q3 2022

Verisign Domain Name Industry Brief Q2 2022 – Download Full Report

Today, we released the latest issue of The Domain Name Industry Brief, which shows that the third quarter of 2022 closed with 349.9 million domain name registrations across all top-level domains, a decrease of 1.6 million domain name registrations, or 0.4%, compared to the second quarter of 2022.1, 2 Domain name registrations have increased by 11.5 million, or 3.4%, year over year.1, 2

Check out the latest issue of The Domain Name Industry Brief to see domain name stats from the third quarter of 2022, including:

