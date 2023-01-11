i2Coalition Announces New Board Members for 2023

Today the i2Coalition is announcing that Neha Naik, Vice President of Channel Partnerships at Radix; Jesse Asklund, Chief Experience Officer of cPanel / WebPros; Ursula Baum, Associate General Counsel at Newfold Digital; and Suzanne Law Marisa, US General Counsel for OVHcloud, have joined the Board of Directors of the organization.

Alvaro Alvarez, EVP and General Counsel and Secretary for Identity Digital, steps up as the new Board Chair; while Nick Nelson, Chief Growth Officer of EdgeUno, will serve as Vice Chair. “I look most forward to empowering our executive team to tell us where and how we can support them best, whether it be welcoming new members or working alongside staff to enhance our mission,” says Alvarez.

“The i2Coalition has made significant impacts in the infrastructure, domain name and VPN communities over the past few years,” says Nelson. “I’m excited to start as Vice Chair in the coming days, and helping lead the coalition in future years. and make even more of a global impact.”

Protecting innovation and the continued growth of the Internet’s infrastructure requires a combination of deep legal and technological experience at the leadership level. The new Board sets up the i2Coalition for even greater success in its ongoing mission to keep the Internet open as an engine for growth and innovation. The incoming board will leverage the momentum built by the passionate work of i2Coalition members as Internet infrastructure companies face renewed legislative threats in the United States and abroad.

“As the largest nTLD [new top-level domain name] portfolio registry, Radix is acutely attuned to the challenges of the new Internet,” says Naik. “Therefore we focus heavily on universal acceptance, building and maintaining a clean namespace, and raising awareness of nTLDs. These goals align perfectly with i2Coalition’s mission to keep the Internet open as an engine for growth and innovation.”

“I’ve always been a huge advocate for anything centered around transparency,” says Asklund. “Being on the board and hopefully on some of the working committees in the future, will allow me to play a contributing factor (even the smallest one!) in keeping the internet and the usage of the internet a fair and transparent place.”

“OVHcloud has been a member of the i2Coalition for the last five years and the membership has proven invaluable to us.” says Marisa. “I thought it was time that I became more involved.”

“Broadly speaking, the biggest threat is cyberattacks and the related economic, political, and social fallout impacting the internet industry,” says Baum. Marisa also notes, “Patent troll lawsuits have become rampant in the US. Legislative reform is needed in this area.”

Please visit the i2Coalition leadership page to see the entire 2023 Board of Directors.