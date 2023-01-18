The Ultimate Solution to DNS

The COVID-19 pandemic saw a surge in internet traffic by as much as 60%1.Because of the greater adoption of digital technology by businesses, and the need to support a hybrid onsite-offsite workforce that’s persisted, we don’t expect to see internet traffic slow down to what was once considered “normal.”

With an increase in internet traffic, there’s also an increase in domain name system (DNS) queries that direct online users to their destinations, making DNS an even more attractive target to cybercriminals. Without a doubt, DNS is the fundamental business-critical online infrastructure for every company. Email, websites, authentication, virtual private network (VPN) connections, and voice-over IP (VoIP) all depend on the DNS—also known as the internet telephone book that maps traffic—to function.

The top three DNS threats include DNS cache poisoning, malware, and distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks2—and the DNS security market is expected to almost double from $1.2 billion in 2021 to over $2.3 billion in 20283. It’s a constant battle for companies to build security and resilience in their infrastructure to stay ahead of the threats. But there are two ways to achieve better security: build redundancy into the existing infrastructure—using a robust enterprise-level DNS service that has built-in security controls to withstand growing attack vectors—or add an additional infrastructure to provide more redundancy. Until now, organizations had to contract with two separate DNS providers to have both a primary and secondary DNS provider for redundancy.

Ultimate DNS: Now organizations can achieve their goals in business continuity planning, disaster recovery, all while getting exceptional value and a single point of contact.

In partnership with Neustar Security Services, CSC’s Ultimate DNS was designed to meet the growing needs of businesses. It combines all the features an organization needs in DNS management, coupled with seamless integration of their DNS and domain portfolio, CNAME flattening (Alias records), and options for DNS security extensions (DNSSEC), geolocation, weighted load balancing, and failover. Ultimate DNS also has the added redundancy of a second global DNS anycast network via one user interface in active-active configuration, on a world-class infrastructure with the best uptime records in the industry.

The DNS is a complex system that’s constantly at risk of poor management and third-party attacks. It simply wasn’t built with security in mind, hence why industry analysts and government cybersecurity agencies have been recommending organizations improve their DNS security, redundancy, and availability, to ensure their business continuity and disaster recovery.

Contact us to learn how Ultimate DNS can help you with managing your DNS network.