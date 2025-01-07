Is Your Router Spying on You?

If you’ve followed the telecom industry at all, you’ve heard of the effort to rip-and-replace Chinese network gear used mostly in cellular networks and in some fiber networks. The U.S. government ordered that such equipment be replaced, although it has funded the replacement in dribs and drabs.

There has been heightened scrutiny of Chinese electronics since the recently discovered Beijing-sponsored cyberattacks that have been reported to have infiltrated the networks of major U.S. ISPs and carriers. U.S. officials recently said that they have been unable to expel the Chinese hacking presence that was instigated by the Salt Typhoon Group from China.

In something that is scary news to a lot of folks, an announcement was recently made that the Justice, Defense, and Commerce Departments have all been scrutinizing WiFi and other routers made by TP-Link. The announcement says this is the most commonly used router in the U.S. and is marketed under a number of brand names, including TP-link, Tapo, Kasa, Omada, VIGI, Aginet, HomeShield, and Tapo Care.

The scrutiny of TP-Link routers started in October when Microsoft reported that the routers had been targeted by Chinese hacking groups. Security experts say the company has a history of not responding quickly when security flaws are identified in its gear. The U.S. government hasn’t announced a specific link between TP-Link and the Chinese hackers, but the recent warning of concerns means there must be strong suspicions.

It’s hard to know what the U.S. government might do if it is established that TP-Link routers are a security risk. They could ban the routers, sending millions of homes and businesses in search of new devices. They might take a softer approach and suggest that people replace them. It’s hard to imagine the government funding the replacement of home and business routers in the same way it is doing for carriers.

Perhaps the government will push for more U.S. manufacturers of routers. Luckily, unlike many kinds of electronics, there are alternatives to Chinese routers. Netgear routers are manufactured primarily in Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, and Taiwan. Linksys is Manufactured in Taiwan and Vietnam. There are smaller brands manufactured around the world—but not many routers are made in the U.S.

What’s probably the most interesting aspect of the sudden focus on WiFi routers is that security experts have been complaining for years that most routers on the market have shoddy security measures and are easy to hack. Perhaps one outcome of the sudden focus on routers will be new government rules demanding better security for all devices.

It’s always a little hard to distinguish politics from reality. Politicians are suddenly lining up to dump on the Chinese, which is easy to do for an issue with no domestic political backlash. Everybody from the incoming FCC Chairman Brandon Carr to many in Congress is suddenly saying that something needs to be done. Only time will tell if this is rhetoric or a real threat.