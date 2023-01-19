Home / News

Iran Disrupts Internet Access During University Entrance Exams

By CircleID Reporter
  • January 19, 2023, 11:25 am PST
Live network data show that mobile internet access has been disrupted in Iran on Thursday morning in a manner consistent with proposed measures to prevent cheating in university entrance exams; incident duration (Source)

Iran has disrupted mobile internet access for some three hours on 19 January 2023. Real-time NetBlocks metrics show that mobile networks were disrupted for three hours on Thursday morning, while fixed-line services were largely unaffected. This class of disruption cannot be readily worked around using VPN services. The incident is consistent with a measure recently proposed by authorities to limit cheating in university entrance exams. The exam day mobile internet shutdown comes amid a backdrop of more extensive political mass censorship in recent months, imposed in response to widespread protests against the death of Mahsa Amini. Statements from Iranian officials indicate that the new internet shutdown measure is indeed intended to prevent cheating in school exams.

Filed Under

