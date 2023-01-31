W3C Re-Launches as a Public-Interest Non-Profit Organization

The World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) formed a new public-interest non-profit organization in 2023, allowing additional partners from around the world beyond Europe and Asia. The organization preserves the existing core process and mission of the Consortium, which is to develop open web standards with contributions from W3C Members, staff, and the international community.

W3C was founded by Web Inventor Sir Tim Berners-Lee almost thirty years ago and has since developed the foundational technical standards powering the web. Through its open standards, W3C has enabled the creation of 2 billion websites, as well as the emergence of phenomena like social media, e-commerce, and video conferencing. Additionally, W3C standards have allowed for web accessibility for people with disabilities and support for websites in various languages and cultures.

“In 1994, the decision to form the World Wide Web Consortium came at the urging of many companies investing increasing resources into the web.” said Sir Tim Berners-Lee, “I started leading the essential work of the Web Consortium team to foster a consistent architecture accommodating the rapid pace of progress in web standards for building websites, browsers, devices to experience all that the web has to offer. Today, I am proud of the profound impact W3C has had, its many achievements accomplished with our Members and the public, and I look forward to the continued empowering enhancements W3C enables as it launches its own public-interest non-profit organization, building on 28 years of experience.”

What’s next: W3C declares that its vision for the future is a web that is truly a force for good. “A World Wide Web that is truly international and more inclusive, more respectful of its users. A web that supports truth better than falsehood, people more than profits, humanity rather than hate. A web that works for everyone, because of everyone.”