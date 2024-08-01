Home / News

Malaysia Plans Internet “Kill Switch” to Curb Online Abuse

By CircleID Reporter

Malaysia is advancing legislation for an internet “kill switch” aimed at curbing online abuse and illegal activities. This initiative, spearheaded by the country’s Law and Institutional Reform Minister Azalina Othman Said, seeks to hold social media and messaging platforms accountable for content disseminated through their services. In a recent statement, Said emphasized the need for social media companies to take greater responsibility for preventing online crimes, such as fraud, child exploitation, sexual harassment, and cyberbullying.

The minister noted that the proposed measures align with similar legislative efforts in other countries, although she did not specify which ones. Additionally, the government plans to define and potentially criminalize cyberbullying, further enhancing digital security and user safety.

Mandatory social media licensing: In conjunction with this legislative push, Malaysia’s Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has introduced a new regulatory framework. This framework mandates that all social media and internet messaging services with at least eight million users obtain a license to operate in Malaysia. The licensing requirement is set to take effect on August 1, 2024, with enforcement beginning on January 1, 2025. Non-compliance will result in unspecified legal actions, likely involving the proposed “kill switch.”

Regulation backlash: The MCMC asserts that these measures aim to create a safer online environment, particularly for children and families. However, the announcement has sparked controversy. London-based human rights organization Article 19, along with 66 partner organizations, criticized the new regulations as an abuse of power and detrimental to democratic participation. They argue that while regulation is necessary to mitigate online harm, expanding government control is not the appropriate solution.

A conference on online harms is scheduled for September in Malaysia, featuring academics and whistleblower Frances Haugen. This event aims to further discuss the implications and execution of these new digital security measures.

