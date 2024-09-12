Home / News

Google Partners with Internet Archive for Historical Web Context in Search Results

By CircleID Reporter
  • September 12, 2024, 9:34 am PDT
Google Search is rolling out a new feature that allows users to access historical versions of websites directly through The Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine. The collaboration, announced today, adds a new layer of functionality to Google’s search results, offering more historical context for webpages that may have been recently updated. This change is particularly useful for researchers and others who need access to earlier versions of content.

Wayback access restored: Previously, users could access cached versions of pages through Google, but this feature was removed earlier in the year. With the new partnership, users can now find links to The Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine by clicking the three-dot menu beside search results and selecting “More about this page.” The Wayback Machine allows users to view how a webpage appeared on a specific previous date, providing valuable insights into the evolution of online content.

Web archiving collaboration: Google explained in a statement to 9to5Google that this feature was introduced in response to the demand from the research community for easier access to older versions of webpages. The Internet Archive emphasized the importance of this collaboration, highlighting the significance of web archiving and noting that these results are now “just a click away.”

This integration is gradually being rolled out and promises to make finding historical web content more accessible for a broader range of users.

