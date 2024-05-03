The State of the Internet - 2024

|
It’s been a while since I took a look at the worldwide Internet. The statistics cited below come from Datareportal.
The world population in January 2024 was 8.08 billion, up 74 million from a year earlier, a growth rate of 0.9%.
There were 5.61 billion unique mobile subscribers in January, up 138 million (2.5%) over a year earlier.
5.35 billion people used the Internet at the end of 2023, up 97 million (1.8%) from a year earlier. This means almost two-thirds of people on the planet are connecting to the web. Some interesting statistics about worldwide Internet connectivity:
The least connected nations: North Korea at 99.9%. Between 80% and 90%—Central Africa Republic, Burundi, South Sudan, Niger, Yemen, Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Burkina Faso, Madagascar
The countries that still have the most unconnected populations:
The average time spent online worldwide is 6 hours 40 minutes per day, up 3 minutes from 2023. That means the world spends a combined 780 trillion minutes using the Internet in a year.
The countries with the most average daily usage:
Younger people worldwide spend more time online. The age group 16-24 spends 7 hours 15 minutes online daily, while those 55-64 spend 5 hours 15 minutes.
5.04 billion people use social media, up 266 million (5.6%) from a year earlier. There are 8.4 new social media users connected per second.
People are also spending more time on social media. The average TikTok viewer spends 34 hours per month on the site. Other sites with the most usage include YouTube (28 hours), Facebook (19.8 hours), Whatsapp Messenger (17 hours), Instagram (15.8 hours), Line (8.2 hours), X (4.6 hours), Telegram (3.8 hours), Snapchat (3.5 hours), FB Messenger (3.3 hours), Pinterest (1.7 hours), and LinkedIn (0.9 hours).
Countries with the biggest percentage of social media users.
The most popular uses of the Internet (percentage that use each function)
Average time worldwide spent with various Internet/Media per day:
Online ads now represent 70% of all advertising dollars. Worldwide, $1.03 trillion was spent on online ads in 2023, up $70 billion over the previous year. $719.2 billion of that spending was done on digital search sites and social media.
