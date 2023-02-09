Home / News

GoDaddy Laying Off 8% of Its Workforce Amid Uncertain Macroeconomic Environment

By CircleID Reporter
  • February 09, 2023, 7:05 am PST
GoDaddy has announced a plan to reduce its global team size by 8%. The move will affect multiple levels in the company, as well as its three brands—Media Temple, Main Street Hub, and 123 Reg.

“Despite increasingly challenging macroeconomic conditions, we made progress on our 2022 strategic initiatives and continued our efforts to manage costs effectively,” said GoDaddy CEO Aman Bhutani in today’s announcement. “The discipline we embraced was important but, unfortunately, it was not sufficient to avoid the impacts of slower growth in a prolonged, uncertain macroeconomic environment.”

What’s next: Impacted team members have already been invited to a meeting to learn more about the transition process. GoDaddy is providing a transition package to departing team members, which includes 12 weeks of paid administrative leave and two additional weeks of severance per year worked. GoDaddy’s CEO expressed his gratitude to impacted team members, saying they played an important role in the company’s journey. The company will provide more details on the transition in its Town Hall tomorrow.

Comments

