European Union Wants to Fix the GDPR

By CircleID Reporter
  • February 21, 2023, 11:20 am PST
The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) was adopted in 2016 and has since become the global standard for privacy regulation. The GDPR has been a watershed moment in tech regulation, requiring companies to ask for consent to collect data online and threatening hefty fines if they don’t comply. Despite this, the GDPR has been widely criticized as an inefficient system to tackle major cases, especially from Big Tech companies.

In light of this, the European Commission is proposing a new law before the summer to improve how EU countries’ privacy regulators enforce the GDPR. This law will harmonize some aspects of the administrative procedure in cross-border cases, set deadlines for different procedural steps in the handling of a case, and harmonize the rights of different parties involved in investigations across the EU.

This law is expected to be met with resistance from Big Tech lobbyists, NGOs, and data protection authorities themselves, who may have opposing views on how to interpret and enforce the GDPR. The European Commission has a short window of time to push its new text through the EU legislative train, as the European elections of 2024 are fast approaching. With this new law, the European Commission is aiming to create a more efficient system to tackle major cases, especially from Big Tech companies.

